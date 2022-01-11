Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Great Book Adaptations, Comedies, and a Superhero Stunner

HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney + Series To Watch

BY // 01.11.22
Station Eleven TV Shows

"Station Eleven" is a must-watch TV adaptation on HBO Max.

From exciting book adaptations to the return of a favorite comedy, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Dark and eerily timely, this new HBO Max television adaption is based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel. Created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) the mini-series follows Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) who was just a kid when the world was struck by a lethal flu in the year 2020. Jumping from past to present, the main story is set 20 years into a post-apocalyptic future. Kirsten is part of a group of survivors who spend their days as traveling performers. Over 9 episodes, small pieces begin to click together. Sometimes violent, sometimes beautiful, the story takes unexpected twists and turns that make you keep watching.

 

Anxious People TV Shows
Netflix’s “Anxious People” is a new Swedish show based on the book of the same name.

Anxious People (Netflix)

Based on the book by Fredrik Backman, this new Swedish limited series follows eight people held hostage during a bank robbery.  When the robber vanishes, the police are left wondering how they escaped and who was the perpetrator. A father-and-son cop team is on the case when it happens, but the father’s interest in locating the criminal wanes, leaving his son to wonder what is going on with this group of strangers. Comedic and heartfelt, the show’s ending will surprise you.

 

Hawkeye TV Shows
Don’t miss Disney +’s newest Marvel show, Hawkeye.

Hawkeye (Disney +)

This new Marvel miniseries focuses on Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner) and the situation he finds himself in after Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) finds Ronin’s (a former persona of Barton’s) old suit and puts it on to fight some bad guys. The bad guys now think that Ronin is back, and Kate is left in a dangerous spot. Clint must then confront his past, protect Kate, and get back home to his family in time for Christmas. Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh also makes an appearance as she returned from The Blip to find out that her sister, Natasha (Black Widow) had died and Clint was there when it happened. A fun spinoff, Renner and Steinfeld have comedic banter that keeps the action-series light and entertaining.

River Oaks District

Swipe
EXPLORE
SLEEK
JOYFUL
ENLIVENING
FASHION
ICONIC
CHIC
TIMELESS
THE EDIT
TREASURED
DISCOVER
POLISHED
CONFIDENT
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021

 

The Righteous Gemstones TV Shows
“The Righteous Gemstone” returns for a second season on HBO Max.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (HBO)

The Gemstones are back for more hilarious ridiculousness. The comedy series follows the world-famous owners of a South Carolina megachurch, including patriarch Eli (John Goodman) and his three children Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson). Last season, Jesse found himself blackmailed and stealing the church’s money to pay back the criminals without his father finding out. This season, another scandal kicks things off as a fellow preacher gets “canceled,” Jesse and his wife get connected with a Texas evangelical couple, and a journalist (Jason Schwartzman) starts digging in to the Gemstone family. More chaos arises when an old friend from Eli’s past shows up.

New episodes come out every Sunday night.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
Texas’ Fall Wonderlands — From Halloween to Special Events to Lunchtime Music, These Districts Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice
read full series
Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X