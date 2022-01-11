The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Great Book Adaptations, Comedies, and a Superhero Stunner

From exciting book adaptations to the return of a favorite comedy, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Dark and eerily timely, this new HBO Max television adaption is based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel. Created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) the mini-series follows Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) who was just a kid when the world was struck by a lethal flu in the year 2020. Jumping from past to present, the main story is set 20 years into a post-apocalyptic future. Kirsten is part of a group of survivors who spend their days as traveling performers. Over 9 episodes, small pieces begin to click together. Sometimes violent, sometimes beautiful, the story takes unexpected twists and turns that make you keep watching.

Netflix’s “Anxious People” is a new Swedish show based on the book of the same name.

Anxious People (Netflix)

Based on the book by Fredrik Backman, this new Swedish limited series follows eight people held hostage during a bank robbery. When the robber vanishes, the police are left wondering how they escaped and who was the perpetrator. A father-and-son cop team is on the case when it happens, but the father’s interest in locating the criminal wanes, leaving his son to wonder what is going on with this group of strangers. Comedic and heartfelt, the show’s ending will surprise you.

Don’t miss Disney +’s newest Marvel show, Hawkeye.

Hawkeye (Disney +)

This new Marvel miniseries focuses on Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner) and the situation he finds himself in after Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) finds Ronin’s (a former persona of Barton’s) old suit and puts it on to fight some bad guys. The bad guys now think that Ronin is back, and Kate is left in a dangerous spot. Clint must then confront his past, protect Kate, and get back home to his family in time for Christmas. Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh also makes an appearance as she returned from The Blip to find out that her sister, Natasha (Black Widow) had died and Clint was there when it happened. A fun spinoff, Renner and Steinfeld have comedic banter that keeps the action-series light and entertaining.

“The Righteous Gemstone” returns for a second season on HBO Max.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (HBO)

The Gemstones are back for more hilarious ridiculousness. The comedy series follows the world-famous owners of a South Carolina megachurch, including patriarch Eli (John Goodman) and his three children Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson). Last season, Jesse found himself blackmailed and stealing the church’s money to pay back the criminals without his father finding out. This season, another scandal kicks things off as a fellow preacher gets “canceled,” Jesse and his wife get connected with a Texas evangelical couple, and a journalist (Jason Schwartzman) starts digging in to the Gemstone family. More chaos arises when an old friend from Eli’s past shows up.

New episodes come out every Sunday night.