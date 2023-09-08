September – Oktoberfest sets up at Trinity Park this year.
Culture / Entertainment

6 Great Things to Do In Fort Worth This September — Your Can’t Miss Events List

From Food and Beer Fests to Fashion Week and Porch Partying

BY // 09.08.23
Fall should be fabulous in Fort Worth. There are fun events planned all over the city and greater region. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets and get ready.

These are the Best Things to Do In Fort Worth This September:

Abraham Alexander Returns With EarthX Films

This Friday, September 8 from 7 pm to 9 pm

Friday will mark the singer’s first appearance in his hometown since the release of his highly praised debut album Sea/Sons came out last spring. A Party for the Planet, presented by EarthX Film, will open with a short, acoustic performance from Fort Worth native Abraham Alexander.

Following the movie screening and panel discussion, Alexander will perform a full set with his band later in the evening. Get your tickets here.

Fall Gallery Night

This Saturday, September 9

Twice a year, the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association (FWADA) invites the city to take in the visual arts, welcoming everyone into some of Fort Worth’s best galleries and museums for free. Gallery Night in Fort Worth unlocks treasures to explore all around town, providing art lovers with open doors to dip in and explore.

Check out the full list of participating galleries for special gallery night hours and all the unique events planned.

Passaporte Portugal Tasting Stroll

Saturday, September 16 from 2 pm to 6 pm

After a five-year hiatus, Central Market is bringing back its popular in-store Passport event with Passaporte Portugal. From September 13 through September 26, Central Market shoppers get a chance to discover Portugal, with an immersive sampling stroll planned for Saturday, September 16.

Passport is much more than a weekend of product sampling. It is an in-depth exploration of international culinary traditions. This immersive food experience celebrates Portugal’s best foods including custard-filled Pastéis de Nata, spicy Piri Piri, a stunning selection of seafood bites and plenty of Portuguese wins.

Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance so stores may plan for the right number of people and have plenty of food available. Click here to register.

Fort Worth Oktoberfest

September 21 through 23

This annual Bavarian style festival moves from Panther Island this year to a new location in Trinity Park. This is a full three day celebration of German culture with plenty of brats, pretzels, polka bands and beer. Dirndls and lederhosen are optional.

Favorite events at Fort Worth Oktoberfest include the Tapping of Zie Kegs, a Dachshund Dash, carnival rides and games. This is a chance to dance and sing in the air-conditioned Spaten Halle with a music lineup that includes Alex Meixner Band, Das Ist Lustig, Alpenmusikanten and Walburg Boys this year.

Fort Worth Fashion Week

September 18 to 23

Fort Worth Fashion Week continues to grow and it returns for its third season this fall. With everything beginning with an opening night reception at the brand new House of NeVille art village along Camp Bowie, there are plenty of events and fashion shows on tap. Those will take place at the John Wayne museum in the Fort Worth Stockyards and at Backlot Studios.

This year’s theme is The Last Days of Summer. Highlights will include Dickies’ Icon Collection and Macy’s new private label collection dubbed On 34th. Check out the full lineup of events and secure tickets here.

Party on the Porch at The Carter Museum

September 30 from 6 pm to 10 pm

This annual evening of art, food and music takes place on Amon Carter’s museum lawn with its dramatic view. The special night also brings a chance to explore the galleries and get creative with art-making activities inspired by the exhibit “The World Outside: Louise Nevelson” at Midcentury. Live music will be supplied by Summer Dean and Alejandro Escovedo this year.

Attendess can also explore “Come to Colorado, Leonardo Drew: Number 235T,” and “Avedon’s West” during extended gallery hours. Food trucks will offer a variety of food and drink options for purchase and bars will be set up throughout The Carter grounds. Party on the Porch is free to all.

September does not disappoint. There are plenty of things to do in Fort Worth. With many of the events costing you absolutely nothing.

