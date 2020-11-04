Christmas Lights Come Early, Drive-In Ballet and a Beer Race — the Best Things to Do in Houston

The Light Park will be the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit. (Photo courtesy of The Light Park)

Look outside you window. What do you see? That’s right, crisp blue skies and a Houston cityscape showered in bright autumnal sunlight. Between last weekend’s extra hour of sleep and this week’s picture perfect weather, I’d say there’s a lot to be grateful this week even amid the stress and anxiety brought by Election Day.

November is picking up, and Houston’s got a lot to show for it. Between festive holiday openings, live music performances, drive-in movies and more, make the most of your much-needed restful weekend with these H-Town happenings. These are the best things to do in Houston:

The Light Park

November is equated with many things: unabashedly not shaving, turkey, pumpkin pie, turkey trots and Christmas, which has its own sneaky way of infiltrating November and staking its claim on everything, At this point, I’m surprised someone hasn’t thought of simply combining the two months, dressing turkeys in Santa costumes, and calling it a day.

But maybe an early Christmas is just what the doctor ordered for 2020.

That begin said, head out to Spring for the kickoff of The Light Park. This unofficial official start to Christmas means you can finally pull out that Santa hat, blast all of your favorite Christmas hits, and drive through a magical holiday wonderland without any shame. The interactive drive-thru experience features a massive animated holiday light show with the world’s largest animated LED tunnel, along with music entertainment, an animated light show, Christmas carol trivia, and more.

Tickets are $35 to $40 per vehicle.

Houston Ballet Drive-In

This weekend, the Houston Ballet is partnering up with Frame Dance to host the 3rd Annual Frame x Frame Film Fest at the first-ever Houston Ballet Drive-In. The multi-week event, taking place at the Ballet’s Center for Dance parking lot, will be an opportunity to view a host of inspiring and educational films that all focus on one thing — Dance.

The festival begins this Thursday, November 5, and runs Thursdays through Saturdays, now until December 5. Head there each weekend to enjoy an array of dance-inspired films. From a documentary about trash dance to a screening of Singin’ in the Rain (featuring a very dreamy Gene Kelly), this all-things-dance festival will offer a unique form of relaxed entertainment for you and the whole family.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.

Miller Outdoor Theater Concerts

On Friday and Saturday, Miller Outdoor Theater will be streaming two concerts for you to enjoy at home.

The first night will be the 41st Annual Festival Chicano, featuring Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist Little Joe y La Familia. The concert will share music reflective of the Chicano culture, celebrating the rich and diverse sounds that have influenced it.

The TMC Orchestra performs live at Miller Outdoor on Saturday.

The second concert will feature the Texas Medical Center Orchestra for the concert Love Can Move the World. Led by Libi Lebel, the award-winning orchestra will accompany singer-songwriter Michael Gott to create an evening of uplifting music (something you can never have too much of).

The virtual concerts are free and will be streamed on Miller Outdoor’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Virtual IPA 5K

After being postponed for months, Saint Arnold’s annual Art Car IPA 5K is finally here, this year taking on a “to-go” format to accommodate for the pandemic. I think after a long few months of politics and pandemics, this all-things-beer event comes at the perfect time.

To participate in the Art Car IPA 5K, simply sign up for the event, head to Saint Arnold to pick up your brewskis and race packets, and roll on out. Race packets include your choice of two cans of Art Car IPA or two cans of Lawnmower, plus a bib, pint glass, shirt, finisher medal and coupon for a free Taco Cabana breakfast taco. If anything, at least do it for the taco?

Race day is this Sunday, November 8. You’re you’re invited to run any time, any place, but download the RaceJoy app to virtually participate with all your beer-loving friends.

Registration starts at $25. Proceeds benefit LINK Houston.