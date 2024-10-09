fbpx
hide-obara-Bg2MAWL2yGQ-unsplash
October 2, 2021 Creekside Park West Fall Festival.
Lanterns – courtesy of Water Lantern Festival (2)
Starlight Swan Rides – Riva Row Boat House
24SG_Fall-Harvest_PR_05
aleksander-saks-kjJIswOh1ys-unsplash
01
07

Fall fun means pumpkins. The Woodlands' Fall Festival, hosted by Howard Hughes, will have plenty of them.

02
07

The inaugural Woodlands' Fall Festival is a free event for all the family to enjoy. Image: Howard Hughes.

03
07

The Water Lantern Festival is a unique event taking place at City Place this October. Image: Water Lantern Festival.

04
07

Explore the Woodlands Waterway at night by swan boat.

05
07

Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites.

06
07

Try the fall menu specials at Sweetgreen on Market Street.

07
07

Get involved in The Woodlands' competitive pickleball scene. Image: aleksander Saks/Unsplash.

hide-obara-Bg2MAWL2yGQ-unsplash
October 2, 2021 Creekside Park West Fall Festival.
Lanterns – courtesy of Water Lantern Festival (2)
Starlight Swan Rides – Riva Row Boat House
24SG_Fall-Harvest_PR_05
aleksander-saks-kjJIswOh1ys-unsplash
Culture / Entertainment

Fall Fun In The Woodlands — 50th Fun, Wine Walking, Spooky Pickleball and So Many More Great Things to Do

The Best Season Of All

BY // 10.09.24
Fall fun means pumpkins. The Woodlands' Fall Festival, hosted by Howard Hughes, will have plenty of them.
The inaugural Woodlands' Fall Festival is a free event for all the family to enjoy. Image: Howard Hughes.
The Water Lantern Festival is a unique event taking place at City Place this October. Image: Water Lantern Festival.
Explore the Woodlands Waterway at night by swan boat.
Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites.
Try the fall menu specials at Sweetgreen on Market Street.
Get involved in The Woodlands' competitive pickleball scene. Image: aleksander Saks/Unsplash.
1
7

Fall fun means pumpkins. The Woodlands' Fall Festival, hosted by Howard Hughes, will have plenty of them.

2
7

The inaugural Woodlands' Fall Festival is a free event for all the family to enjoy. Image: Howard Hughes.

3
7

The Water Lantern Festival is a unique event taking place at City Place this October. Image: Water Lantern Festival.

4
7

Explore the Woodlands Waterway at night by swan boat.

5
7

Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites.

6
7

Try the fall menu specials at Sweetgreen on Market Street.

7
7

Get involved in The Woodlands' competitive pickleball scene. Image: aleksander Saks/Unsplash.

Fall is a time of year warmly welcomed across Texas, with cooler temperatures and a refreshing breeze in the air. This season is gearing up to be one for the books in The Woodlands as the Township gets ready to celebrate its 50th birthday in style, with entire week of celebratory events set for mid-October. There is plenty of other big events beckoning in The Woodlands too.

Here are the Best Things to Do In The Woodlands This Fall:

The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Fun

Texas music legend Lyle Lovett (whose parents lived in The Woodlands) and His Large Band will play a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the pioneering master planned community on Friday, October 18. Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, a native of The Woodlands, will be the opening act, along with Jack Ingram.

The free anniversary concert is one of many events planned for a grand weeklong celebration, leading up to the official 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township are partnering on the overall year-long celebration.

Saturday, October 19 marks the actual 50th anniversary date of The Woodlands’ founding. To celebrate that, a grand public extravaganza will be held at Northshore Park, Hughes Landing Band Shell and Town Green Park in The Woodlands. This free, family-friendly night will close with an innovative high-tech drone and fireworks show that will light up the sky above Lake Woodlands.

For more information and to register for tickets, go here.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

In The Treetops

TreeVentures- Glow In the Park
Enjoy the Texas TreeVentures adventure course after dark.

Experience the thrill of the treetops at night at Texas TreeVentures adventures course with special night climbs held throughout October and November. This year’s themes include Sunset & S’mores and Friday Night Frights.

Get On the Water

Rent a boat from Riva Row Boat House and take a memorable ride along The Woodlands Waterways. Dress up in a spooky outfit for an October Halloween tandem ride with hidden treats to find along the way. Or, you can rent a four-person swan boat and enjoy a magical Starlight Swan Ride along The Waterway on Friday nights in November.

Free Live Music

June 24. Rock the Row, Honky Tonk Revivalists
Honky Tonk Revivalists at Rock the Row, Hughes Landing.

— Rock the Row at Hughes Landing brings local and regional bands to play great music in a picturesque setting overlooking Lake Woodlands. It’s easy to grab dinner on Restaurant Row before heading down to catch the show. Or, you can listen from one of the restaurant patios.

— Market Street’s live music scene is always worth checking out. The fall concert series promises music for every taste, from Texas country to award-winning tribute acts.

Over at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, top concerts beckon Don’t miss a chance to dress up and join the talented Houston Symphony for the free Hocus Pocus Pops on Sunday, October 20, which everyone in the family will love.

Foodie Experiences

Wine Walk, Market Street
Discover delicious wines at H-E-B’s Wine Walk, with over 150 displays covering three blocks across Market Street.

— Grab tickets now for the H-E-B Wine Walk on October 17. Get the gang together to sip and savor your way through an evening of local wines and bites across three blocks of Market Street.

Sweetgreen is featuring new menu items inspired by fall flavors, available at The Woodlands’ Market Street location. Enjoy limited time-only menu items, including an autumn harvest bowl and maple glazed Brussels sprouts.

— Shop around for the area’s freshest, seasonal produce at weekly Saturday farmers markets in Grogan’s Mill, Main Street Market Conroe and in Tomball.

Pickleball Mania

The Woodlands boasts a bustling recreation scene and with the season’s pleasant temperatures, it’s a great time of year to meet new friends or get involved with a new sport. Already caught up in pickleball mania? A special Halloween Pickleball Tournament is set for this Friday, October 11, giving you a chance to show off your skills in a fun, spooky-themed competition.

Get involved in The Woodlands’ competitive pickleball scene. Image: Aleksander Saks/Unsplash.

The Founder’s Cup

Is tennis more your speed? Sign up for The Founder’s Cup Tennis Tournament, set for this Saturday, October 12. This friendly competition honors the legacy of recreation in The Woodlands, with a nod to the community’s founder George Mitchell, a keen tennis player himself. It is a men’s and women’s doubles tournament, open to all abilities.

Featured Events

Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with autumnal treatments in our luxury spa.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$389,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$354,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5022 Royal Amber Lane
King Crossing, Katy | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

5022 Royal Amber Lane
Katy, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5022 Royal Amber Lane
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X