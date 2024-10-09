Fall Fun In The Woodlands — 50th Fun, Wine Walking, Spooky Pickleball and So Many More Great Things to Do

Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites.

The inaugural Woodlands' Fall Festival is a free event for all the family to enjoy. Image: Howard Hughes.

Fall fun means pumpkins. The Woodlands' Fall Festival, hosted by Howard Hughes, will have plenty of them.

Fall is a time of year warmly welcomed across Texas, with cooler temperatures and a refreshing breeze in the air. This season is gearing up to be one for the books in The Woodlands as the Township gets ready to celebrate its 50th birthday in style, with entire week of celebratory events set for mid-October. There is plenty of other big events beckoning in The Woodlands too.

Here are the Best Things to Do In The Woodlands This Fall:

The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Fun

Texas music legend Lyle Lovett (whose parents lived in The Woodlands) and His Large Band will play a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the pioneering master planned community on Friday, October 18. Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, a native of The Woodlands, will be the opening act, along with Jack Ingram.

The free anniversary concert is one of many events planned for a grand weeklong celebration, leading up to the official 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township are partnering on the overall year-long celebration.

Saturday, October 19 marks the actual 50th anniversary date of The Woodlands’ founding. To celebrate that, a grand public extravaganza will be held at Northshore Park, Hughes Landing Band Shell and Town Green Park in The Woodlands. This free, family-friendly night will close with an innovative high-tech drone and fireworks show that will light up the sky above Lake Woodlands.

For more information and to register for tickets, go here.

In The Treetops

Experience the thrill of the treetops at night at Texas TreeVentures adventures course with special night climbs held throughout October and November. This year’s themes include Sunset & S’mores and Friday Night Frights.

Get On the Water

Rent a boat from Riva Row Boat House and take a memorable ride along The Woodlands Waterways. Dress up in a spooky outfit for an October Halloween tandem ride with hidden treats to find along the way. Or, you can rent a four-person swan boat and enjoy a magical Starlight Swan Ride along The Waterway on Friday nights in November.

Free Live Music

— Rock the Row at Hughes Landing brings local and regional bands to play great music in a picturesque setting overlooking Lake Woodlands. It’s easy to grab dinner on Restaurant Row before heading down to catch the show. Or, you can listen from one of the restaurant patios.

— Market Street’s live music scene is always worth checking out. The fall concert series promises music for every taste, from Texas country to award-winning tribute acts.

— Over at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, top concerts beckon Don’t miss a chance to dress up and join the talented Houston Symphony for the free Hocus Pocus Pops on Sunday, October 20, which everyone in the family will love.

Foodie Experiences

— Grab tickets now for the H-E-B Wine Walk on October 17. Get the gang together to sip and savor your way through an evening of local wines and bites across three blocks of Market Street.

—Sweetgreen is featuring new menu items inspired by fall flavors, available at The Woodlands’ Market Street location. Enjoy limited time-only menu items, including an autumn harvest bowl and maple glazed Brussels sprouts.

— Shop around for the area’s freshest, seasonal produce at weekly Saturday farmers markets in Grogan’s Mill, Main Street Market Conroe and in Tomball.

Pickleball Mania

The Woodlands boasts a bustling recreation scene and with the season’s pleasant temperatures, it’s a great time of year to meet new friends or get involved with a new sport. Already caught up in pickleball mania? A special Halloween Pickleball Tournament is set for this Friday, October 11, giving you a chance to show off your skills in a fun, spooky-themed competition.

The Founder’s Cup

Is tennis more your speed? Sign up for The Founder’s Cup Tennis Tournament, set for this Saturday, October 12. This friendly competition honors the legacy of recreation in The Woodlands, with a nod to the community’s founder George Mitchell, a keen tennis player himself. It is a men’s and women’s doubles tournament, open to all abilities.