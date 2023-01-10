5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.

The Mount Experience

Beginning this Saturday at the AT&T Showcase at the Discovery District, The Mount Experience exhibition is a collection of photography, augmented reality, audio recordings, and visual installations by Black Dallas artists. Through February 21 (throughout Black History Month), you can catch the showcase in the lobby of AT&T Headquarters. Guests can uncover several scenes from America’s past including an immersive cemetery entrance. You’ll experience the history of East Texas joined by journalist and filmmaker Rodney Hawkins.

Asia Times Square’s 16th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

This Asian market in Grand Prairie is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on January 13 through 15. The event will include live performances and local food vendors.

Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with Live Score at Texas Theatre

At 8 pm on Saturday, Texas Theatre presents a single showing of the restored Metropolis by Fritz Lang. The sci-fi film will be accompanied by a live original score by Austin composer and multi-instrumentalist David Didonato. Instruments played include a double-necked guitar with pre-recorded drum beats, pianos, and more to match the film.

Aprè Ski Party at Truck Yard

This Saturday from 2 pm to close, head to Truck Yard for the annual Après Ski Party. There will be Fireball apple cider, spiked hot chocolate, and a shot ski bar. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest ski gear for the event which will feature photo ops with a snow machine and dog sled.