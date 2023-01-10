Culture / Entertainment

5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

A Legendary Rodeo, Lunar New Year Festivities, an Aprés Ski Party, and More

BY // 01.10.23
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins this weekend. (Courtesy)

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.

 

The Mount Experience Dallas this weekend
Opening this weekend, The Mount Experience will be on display at AT&T Headquarters until February 21. (Courtesy)

The Mount Experience

Beginning this Saturday at the AT&T Showcase at the Discovery District, The Mount Experience exhibition is a collection of photography, augmented reality, audio recordings, and visual installations by Black Dallas artists. Through February 21 (throughout Black History Month), you can catch the showcase in the lobby of AT&T Headquarters. Guests can uncover several scenes from America’s past including an immersive cemetery entrance. You’ll experience the history of East Texas joined by journalist and filmmaker Rodney Hawkins.

 

Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year celebrations begin in Dallas this weekend.

Asia Times Square’s 16th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

This Asian market in Grand Prairie is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on January 13 through 15. The event will include live performances and local food vendors.

 

Metropolis movie
Don’t miss a showing of “Metropolis” with live score at Texas Theatre this weekend.

Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with Live Score at Texas Theatre

At 8 pm on Saturday, Texas Theatre presents a single showing of the restored Metropolis by Fritz Lang. The sci-fi film will be accompanied by a live original score by Austin composer and multi-instrumentalist David Didonato. Instruments played include a double-necked guitar with pre-recorded drum beats, pianos, and more to match the film.

 

Truck Yard Dallas
Attend the annual Après Ski Party at Truck Yard this weekend. (Courtesy)

Aprè Ski Party at Truck Yard

This Saturday from 2 pm to close, head to Truck Yard for the annual Après Ski Party. There will be Fireball apple cider, spiked hot chocolate, and a shot ski bar. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest ski gear for the event which will feature photo ops with a snow machine and dog sled.

HOUMQ_Altitude_Cool_2022_Banner_1720x1140_Overlay

Featured Properties

Swipe
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
River Oaks | Reduced
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
4010 Ursuline Street
Open House
Galveston
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 1/14 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

4010 Ursuline Street
Galveston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
4010 Ursuline Street
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X