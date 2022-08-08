Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend – The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, and Erykah Badu

Concerts and Comedy From Thursday Through Sunday

BY // 08.08.22
The Weeknd

The Weeknd performs at AT&T Stadium this Sunday night.

From big concerts to hilarious comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.



Canadian pop singer The Weeknd is taking over AT&T Stadium on Sunday night at 6:30 pm. On his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” Abel Makkonen Tesfaye will perform songs from his most recent album Dawn FM as well as known hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name.” Tickets are available here.

 

Kevin Hart Dallas this weekend
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart performs at AAC two night this week.

Kevin Hart

On his “Reality Check” tour, comedian Kevin Hart is performing two shows at the American Airlines Center this weekend — Thursday and Friday at 7 pm. Hart most recently starred in Netflix’s The Man From Toronto and is known for his roles in the most recent Jumanji films, Ride Along, and so much more. Purchase tickets here.

 

Erykah Badu Dallas this weekend
Dallas’ own Erykah Badu will perform at Virgin Hotels Dallas this Friday night.

Erykah Badu

This Friday night at 9 pm, Virgin Hotels Dallas is celebrating the end of summer with a performance by The Queen of Neo-Soul Erykah Badu. PicnicTyme and Tony Schwa will accompany the Dallas native taking place in The Manor (on the fourth floor of the hotel). Gold attire is encouraged and the event is 21 years and up. Tickets are $35 and are available here on August 10. There are only 100 left so act fast when the clock hits 9 pm.

Celeste Barber Dallas this weekend
Australian Instagram parody sensation Celeste Barber will put on a show in Dallas this weekend.

Celeste Barber

An Australian Instagram comedy sensation, Celeste Barber gained over 8 million followers from parodying celebrities and models. She is now shooting a Netflix comedy, Wellmania, based on the novel of the same name. Barber is currently on her tour called Fine, Thanks. and she’s stopping at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House on Friday at 7 pm. Get your tickets here.

 

How did this get made Dallas this weekend
“How Did This Get Made?” is a comedy podcast, performing a live show in Dallas this weekend.

How Did This Get Made? Live!

On Saturday at 7 pm, this movie podcast starring Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael will tape a live show at Winspear Opera House. Winner of the 2022 Ambie Winner for Best Comedy Podcast, the three actors talk about a movie that’s so bad that it’s good, on each episode. They gather their funniest friends and watch the horrible movie to talk about it after. The audience gets to participate as well by asking the hosts questions, creating impromtu songs, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips. Don’t miss your chance to see the Dallas taping — ticket are here.

