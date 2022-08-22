The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — One Republic, The Kid LAROI, and a Summer Wine Down Dinner

From pop concerts to an elevated wine and food festival in the Arts District, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

One Republic + NEEDTOBREATHE

Pop band One Republic is heading to Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday night along with NEEDTOBREATHE on their “Never Ending Summer Tour.” Since 2002, One Republic has been coming out with hits like “Apologize,” “Counting Stars,” and “Good Life.” Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is known for their songs “Brother” and “Banks.” Tickets are available here.

The Kid LAROI

Australian singer-songwriter Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard (aka the Kid LAROI) is taking over The Factory in Deep Ellum this Sunday night. At 19 years old, he has already won five Billboard Music Awards, two ARIA Music Awards, and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. He’s most known for his hit songs “Stay,” “Without You,” and “Thousand Miles.” Find tickets here.

DSO Wine and Food Festival

From August 25 through 27, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual wine and food festival. You can purchase a Festival Pass ($250), including the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Event, Grand Tasting, and VIP Champagne Lounge. Or, spring for the Weekender Pass ($700) for all of these plus the Summer Wine Down Dinner, Whiskey Seminar, and so much more. Individual tickets for each event at the Meyerson and at local spots are also available.

Opening Reception for Terrene featuring Meredith Pardue

This Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm, Laura Rathe Fine Art, Dallas presents Terrene, a solo exhibition featuring new works by Austin-based artist, Meredith Pardue. The exhibit showcases a curated selection of paintings that embody our intrinsic relationship with the earth. The evening will include an artist talk at 6 pm.

Mamma Mia!

Lyric Stage presents Mamma Mia! this weekend at Majestic Theatre. Performances of the iconic musical about a young woman in search of her birth father on the night before her wedding will take place Friday through Sunday evenings. The cast is completely local and features Presley Duyck as Sophie Sheridan and Mary Gilbreath Grim as her mother, Donna Sheridan. Purchase tickets here.