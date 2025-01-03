The Best Things To Do in North Texas This January — Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Shane Gillis, and More

The jukebox musical "& Juliet," which features songs written by Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin, comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park from January 28 - February 9. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

It’s a new year and new events are already in full swing in North Texas this month. From Fort Worth’s most cherished annual tradition to stand-up comedy shows and musicals in Dallas, these are the best things to do in North Texas this January.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

January 17 through February 8

Cowtown’s most cherished annual tradition returns to Dickies Arena starting January 17 with several new events added to the schedule. The 2025 FWSSR will feature competitive livestock shows, rodeo performances, and entertainment for all ages. New events include Last Cowboy Standing (a professional bull riding competition), a Sip & Shop wine-tasting, and more.

Shane Gillis

January 11

Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis is headlining American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 11. Last year, he made his first appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live and released his Netflix special Beautiful Dogs. His largest tour yet, the 27-city event will kick off in San Antonio before heading to Dallas. Tickets are sold out but can be found on resale sites like StubHub.

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars

Through January 31 (Thursday through Sunday)

If you haven’t had a chance to check out this walking installation of lights and sound at Dallas’ Trinity Forest Adventure Park yet, you have through the end of this month. For all ages, the experience features nine expansive thematic areas, each telling the story of the stars descending from and returning to the night sky.

18th Annual Lunar New Year

January 17 through February 2 (Weekends)

Head to Grand Prairie’s Asia Times Square on the third and fourth weekend of January, and the first weekend of February for the annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event includes live performances and local food vendors. February 1 through 2 will only feature the firecracker event with lion and dragon dances.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert

January 24 through 25

Catch the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams’ epic score from Raiders of the Lost Ark this January at Bass Performance Hall. Conducted by Scott Terrell, the score will be performed live as the film plays on the silver screen. The show will feature special effects techniques by Industrial Light & Magic to create a truly immersive experience.

& Juliet

January 28 through February 9

This Tony Award-nominated musical is headed to Music Hall at Fair Park later this month — as part of the 24/25 Broadway Series Presented by Broadway Dallas. Featuring the hits of Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, and The Weeknd, the show explores what would happen if the end of Romeo and Juliet never happened. In & Juliet, Romeo has died and Juliet heads to France with her best friends to rediscover life after love and loss. It’s one of our most anticipated performing arts shows of 2025.

Jim Gaffigan: Everything is Wonderful!

January 30 through February 1

Three-time Emmy award-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan heads to Fort Worth later this month for his Everything is Wonderful! tour. Part of the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Auditorium Entertainment Series, Gaffigan is playing four shows total from Thursday through Saturday. The comedian is bringing all-new material to Will Rogers Auditorium.