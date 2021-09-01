View the new PaperCity recipe collection
The Best Trivia Nights in Dallas — Breweries and Bars to Test Your Knowledge

Go Ahead, Geek Out

BY // 09.01.21
Harwood Arms Dallas best trivia nights dallas

New British pub Harwood Arms has a charming ambiance. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

I’ll admit, trivia wasn’t something I typically went out of my way for. But when I’m at a bar and they announce that any sort of game will be starting soon, I always find myself compelled to chime in. So now, I’m actually planning ahead to ensure I get to participate in these trivial pursuits. From Geeks Who Drink to Sporcle Trivia, scroll on for the best places to find weekly trivia nights in Dallas.

Four Corners Brewing Co.

The Cedars

1311 S. Ervay Street
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

Website

four-corners

Four Corners Brewing Co. now offers a Cuban sandwich in its Taproom. (Courtesy)

Every Sunday at 5 pm, this Cedars brewery hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia. Bring your friends and grab a pint of Local Buzz or El Chingon before competing for free merch and beer.

Braindead Brewing

Deep Ellum

2625 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-749-0600

Website

Braindead Brewing

Braindead Brewing has tons of space to play games, watch shows and drink beer.

On Mondays at 7 pm and 8 pm, head to Deep Ellum’s Braindead Brewing for Pub Trivia Night from Sporcle Live.

Harwood Arms

Harwood District

2850 N. Harwood Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Harwood Arms Dallas

New British pub Harwood Arms has lots of heated outdoor seating. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

This British pub in the Harwood District boasts classic foods and drinks from the British Isles, as well as a great Tuesday trivia night. Part of the district’s Wunder Series, Tuesday Trivia at the District Pub takes place from 7 pm to 9 pm through September 30.

Westlake Brewing Company

Deep Ellum

2816 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Westlake Brewing Dallas

Westlake Brewing Company adds to the expanding brewery scene in Dallas. Courtesy of Westlake Brewing

On Wednesdays at 7:30 pm, this Deep Ellum brewery hosts trivia night until 9 pm. Bring your team, order and brew or flatbread, and get ready to compete for prizes.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company

Deep Ellum

2823 St. Louis Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Deep Ellum Tap Room

Deep Ellum Brewing Company is a Dallas institution.

Thursdays are for Geeks Who Drink at this popular Dallas brewery. Order a Dallas Blonde or Easy Peasy, as well as pretzel bites or tacos and get guessing on trivia night.

Halcyon

Lower Greenville

2900 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-547-2265

Website

Halcyon Dallas

Trivia is every Saturday at Lower Greenville's Halcyon. (Courtesy)

Head to this Lower Greenville coffee shop and bar for free trivia with Sporcle every Saturday night. From 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, grab a coffee or cocktail and settle into one of the comfy couches or tables to test your knowledge.

