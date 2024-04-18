New Music Festival Brings Country Superstars to Montgomery — Get Ready For Big As Texas

Los Lobos will perform at the Big As Texas Music Festival, along with Dwight Yoakum and headliner Billy Strings.

The first-ever Big As Texas"music and food festival is headed to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe.

The inaugural Big As Texas Country Music Festival is bringing an impressive lineup of star musicians and a host of family friendly events to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on May 10 through May 12. Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings and Morgan Wade are set to headline the three day extravaganza, but they will have plenty of company.

Multi Grammy Award winners Dwight Yoakam and Los Lobos and Texas music legends Tracy Byrd and Clay Walker are also on the lineup. So are new age country acts Warren Zeiders, Maddie & Tae, Anne Wilson and Drake Milligan.

The Montgomery County Fairgrounds’ 75 acres will be full of music, food, art and entertainment.

“We are trying to build something special here with Big As Texas,” festival cofounder Steve Said tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Not only in the music offerings, but the overall experience that extends beyond our massive main stages. Since first launching this fall, support has been incredible and we can’t wait to finally meet this amazing community that only grows by the day come May.”

The something special extends beyond the music festival itself. About 40 nonprofit organizations will be represented on site. In addition to activations and panels, the Big As Texas organizers plan to donate 10 percent of the net proceeds from each individual ticket sold to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that promote suicide prevention both in Montgomery County and across Texas.

“Having been personally impacted by suicide with the death of my brother, this festival means so much more to me than just some weekend concert,” Big As Texas cofounder and community advocate Trey Diller says. “We want to invest our money where it matters and ultimately drive a greater awareness about the epidemic facing this community ravaged by suicide.

“We hope Big As Texas’ impact far exceeds our festival dates, while supporting efforts to save lives.”

Music, Food and Family Met at Big As Texas

A diverse variety of food and Texas staples will feed festival goers. Expect authentic Tex-Mex, tacos, Texas barbecue, hand-tossed pizza, classic dishes from beloved local diners and vegan-friendly options.

“Just like our diverse music lineup, we want our patrons to relish in the expansive selection of dining options being offered onsite this May,” Diller says. “We’ve not only invited some of our favorite food trucks to join us onsite, but also local restaurants like Honor Cafe because we want to further invest in this incredible community that we are lucky enough to call neighbors.”

In addition to music, Big As Texas promises a schedule full of activities. That means everything from open fire grilling with local chefs and custom car shows to equestrian exhibitions and carnival games. Immersive art installations, silent auctions, chainsaw carvings, pig races, a tintype photo booth, caricature artists, a custom hat maker, tattoo artists and a massive 150 foot x 150 foot inflatable Bounce House are also on tap.

“This is a family friendly experience,” Diller says. “That’s what these events nowadays are about. Creating that experience for people. We think we have something special here.”

Tickets to the Big As Texas music festival already have been sold to buyers from 40 states and five foreign countries — Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and England. People from all over will be here to share in the music and family fun.

RV and tent camping will be available on site, an option that puts festival goers literally steps away from the stages.

The Montgomery County Fairground is located at 9333 Airport Road in Conroe. Three day general admission passes cost $249, one day tickets start at $139. VIP tickets start at $279.99 for a one day pass and go as high as $2,499 for the ultimate in insider access. Kids under 10 are free and first responders and military members get discounts.