Black Lives Matter

PaperCity joins the nation and the world in sorrow and outrage over George Floyd’s May 25 murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Today, #blackouttuesday, we stand with those who join rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Floyd’s family in a peaceful march that begins this afternoon at Discovery Green and ends at City Hall.

Our hearts are with George Floyd’s family and all of those who have been abused through the decades simply because of the color of their skin. PaperCity joins media outlets and concerned citizens across the nation in going dark on its Instagram and Twitter social media channels today in support of Blackout Tuesday. We as a company stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, our partners, and our readers, in support of #blacklivesmatter. We will use our voice and our privilege to not tolerate the racism and injustice happening in our nation.

As the world’s eyes rest on Houston, our hope is that the justified outrage over Floyd’s death brings wisdom and change and that today’s march demonstrates the strength of our determination to bring that change.

We must show the respect that Floyd and his family deserve — the respect of a razor-sharp message delivered in a peaceful manner.

Floyd grew up in Houston and will be buried in a private service Tuesday, June 9, near Third Ward, which he called home. A public memorial service is scheduled on Monday, June 8, from noon to 6 pm at the Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft.