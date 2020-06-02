Culture / Newsy

Black Lives Matter

BY PaperCity Staff // 06.02.20
Blackout Tuesday square

The Blackout Tuesday movement is making a social media statement.

PaperCity joins the nation and the world in sorrow and outrage over George Floyd’s May 25 murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Today, #blackouttuesday, we stand with those who join rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Floyd’s family in a peaceful march that begins this afternoon at Discovery Green and ends at City Hall.

Our hearts are with George Floyd’s family and all of those who have been abused through the decades simply because of the color of their skin. PaperCity joins media outlets and concerned citizens across the nation in going dark on its Instagram and Twitter social media channels today in support of Blackout Tuesday. We as a company stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, our partners, and our readers, in support of #blacklivesmatter. We will use our voice and our privilege to not tolerate the racism and injustice happening in our nation.

As the world’s eyes rest on Houston, our hope is that the justified outrage over Floyd’s death brings wisdom and change and that today’s march demonstrates the strength of our determination to bring that change.

We must show the respect that Floyd and his family deserve — the respect of a razor-sharp message delivered in a peaceful manner.

Floyd grew up in Houston and will be buried in a private service Tuesday, June 9, near  Third Ward, which he called home. A public memorial service is scheduled on Monday, June 8, from noon to 6 pm at the Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft.

 

 

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,215,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X