The Ultimate Family Wonderland — Bluejack National’s Golf is Tiger Woods Proven, But Its Amenities Are Next Level

Playing out over 767 acres of rolling hills in Montgomery, Texas, Bluejack National is home to the first Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the United States. But it’s also more than that — as if that wasn’t enough.

The highly lauded, master-planned community has earned Bluejack accolades from the likes of Golfweek. The golf bible ranks it the No. 1 residential golf course in Texas, and No. 9 in the entire United States. No surprise families are flocking to the club for a taste of a laid-back, luxurious lifestyle in a relaxed, natural setting. And that award-winning golf.

Located within 50 miles of downtown Houston, Bluejack National is easily accessible. The soft terrain of its rolling hills suggests a vacation to Augusta, or even the fairways of Hilton Head’s Sea Pines, with homes tucked quietly amongst mature trees.

For golf aficionados, the lure of Bluejack National is undeniable. Woods designed an approachable, challenging course for players of all skill levels, but Bluejack as a community is so much more. With 35 acres of fishing lakes, and seven miles of hiking, biking and running trails, it’s an outdoor wonderland for all.

A center dubbed The Fort is where you’ll find many of the kid activities. There are resort-style swimming pools with a mini waterpark. There’s a 150-foot long water slide. Not to mention a complete replica baseball field known as Mini Fenway. This is a wiffle ball dream complete with its own Green Monster wall. Other amenities include a basketball court, football field, canoeing lake, pottery room, two bowling lanes, walk-up dining and a game/media room.

Everyone can enjoy the 10-hole par 3 course dubbed The Playgrounds. This fully lit course is a major perk, especially for those trying to pass on their passion for golf to the next generation. It remains lighted until midnight.

If you’d rather work on your tennis swing, there is a world-class tennis center serving up games, sets, matches and memories on a variety of hard, clay and grass courts. For those wanting to immerse themselves into the fastest-growing sport in the country, the property has pickleball courts as well.

Currently there are 420 private residences, designed by Bluejack Builders for a fully integrated experience or by other select builders adding to the unique architecture. There’s nothing “cookie cutter” on the grounds. Home options include a mix of cottages and custom estate homes surrounding the golf course. Those in the market for a staycation home, with the ability to customize, will surely find it appealing. And Bluejack Builders has just introduced the Lake Villas as well.

The Lake Villas are a limited collection of homes nestled near the water, and conveniently located within walking distance of all the family-friendly amenities at The Fort. Bluejack makes for the ideal getaway base for families, golfers and those working from home.

This new exclusive enclave features a communal outdoor kitchen pavilion, private fishing dock and fire pits for all Lake Villa residents to enjoy with family and friends. The two-story designs range from three to four bedrooms, with the option of a golf cart garage to house the included four-passenger golf cart and Bluejack Lifestyle Membership.

There are lakefront views from nearly every Lake Villa homesite. Bluejack Realty is now accepting reservations. Prices range from $1,400,000 to $1,900,000. And, with only 450 exclusive club memberships available, the newest Lake Villa homes are already being reserved.

At Bluejack National there is no need to leave the property for dining experiences either.

Casual Comfort Stations are scattered around the property, ready to be enjoyed by everyone. Whether you are playing golf or strolling the grounds. These spaces let everyone pause, rest and relax in the great outdoors.

At the Blake Cottage, you’ll find sliced fresh local fruit, a selection of sweet and salty treats, and an assortment of beverages, including the signature cocktail – The Jackhammer.

Another comfort station is inspired by a Texas ice house. The Jerky Shack serves up savory homemade beef jerky and pulled pork seasoned with Bluejack’s own proprietary spices. Cool down with a Bluejack beverage, or warm up by the fire with whiskey on tap, or a cocktail from the full bar.

Bluejack’s latest addition — The Lemon Drop, is a sweet experience. Situated between the first tee and ninth green, you can find refreshment before hitting the first tee, or when making the turn. Tee up with lemon-infused drinks, some munchies and perhaps a few boozy popsicles.

Along with these relaxed comfort stations, the club’s restaurant and full-service bar offer seasonal menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with indoor and outdoor seating available, with its expansive covered outdoor patio providing panoramic views of The Playgrounds.

If you live an active lifestyle, Bluejack National, has plenty of activities to choose from. This private resort-style community makes for an ideal nest for families who like to do things together. This is a place where lifetime memories are made, one that makes the most of your precious time.

From its estate homes, to its cottages situated amongst the pines and the namesake Bluejack oaks, or the newly added Lake Villas with a serene view of the water, Bluejack National just may be calling your family home.

For more information, call 281.475.2166 or visit bluejacknational.com.