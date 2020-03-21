COVID-19 activities board game
Pandemic is an appropriate board game for these difficult times.
Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)
Yahtzee is a family friendly game for those in self-quarantine.
Rummikub is a popular diversion for COVID-19 home-bound citizens.
01
05

Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)

02
05

Pandemic is an appropriate board game for these difficult times.

03
05

Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)

04
05

Yahtzee is a family friendly game for those in self-quarantine.

05
05

Rummikub is a popular diversion for COVID-19 home-bound citizens.

COVID-19 activities board game
Pandemic is an appropriate board game for these difficult times.
Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)
Yahtzee is a family friendly game for those in self-quarantine.
Rummikub is a popular diversion for COVID-19 home-bound citizens.
Culture / Entertainment

Games People Play When Self Quarantining — Board Games, Puzzles and Card Games That Make Social Distancing More Fun

Community Figures Give Their Best Suggestions

BY // 03.20.20
Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)
Pandemic is an appropriate board game for these difficult times.
Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)
Yahtzee is a family friendly game for those in self-quarantine.
Rummikub is a popular diversion for COVID-19 home-bound citizens.
1
5

Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)

2
5

Pandemic is an appropriate board game for these difficult times.

3
5

Jigsaw puzzles present a friendly diversion during the COVID-19 pandemic for those staying at home. (Photo by Rosemary Schatzman)

4
5

Yahtzee is a family friendly game for those in self-quarantine.

5
5

Rummikub is a popular diversion for COVID-19 home-bound citizens.

With more than ample time on our hands and no where to go, with many of us having already exhausted Netflix and HBO’s real hits and with the need for a break from reading the Gordian Wolf Hall, we turn to old-fashioned games and jigsaw puzzles in this time of self quarantine and social distancing.

The arrival of a mere 500-piece puzzle yesterday from a helpful son brought new energy to our nights for two. Focusing on puzzle pieces and achieving something together worked to alleviate some of the cabin fever. While I am not typically one for games other than Spades and have never found satisfaction in jigsaw puzzles, I find myself somehow feeling a certain peace in the mindless yet sight-commanding placement of matching parts of a puzzle.

We are forgoing suggesting bridge, mahjong and poker. We figure that you if you can play, you are already there.

I recently queried friends on Facebook for their suggestions for games to pass the lonely hours and the response was terrific. One of the first to chime in was fundraising dynamo Rosemary Schatzman. She recommends White Mountain jigsaw puzzles (I just ordered three, not knowing how long this unfortunate event will last) which can be ordered directly or on Amazon. These already have become so popular that some are selling out and the website advises that there can be delays in delivery.

Vanessa Woodhouse advises that these puzzles are available at local independent toy stores, all of which are offering curbside delivery including her Big Blue Whale toy house in The Heights in Houston. For board games, Woodhouse recommends Anomia, Slapzi, Tenzi, Cool Circuits and Pass the Pig.

We know of a certain group of very social ladies who will play Rummikub for hours into the night. It appears to be as addictive, though less affected by alcohol consumption, as mahjong.

The Project Management Team founder Sara Speer Selber recommends Sequence. Society figure Tracy Faulkner recommends Yahtzee as a game loved by the entire family. You roll a set of dice and use the numbers to rack up points in various categories. If the dice all show the same number after rolling, everyone in the room is obligated to yell, “Yahtzee!” Simple good fun for all ages.

Greater Houston Women’s Hall of Fame inductee Carol Sawyer is a big fan Words with Friends.

Many among the respondents recommended Scrabble, a great suggestion unless English is a second language for your husband and his spelling is not perfection. Though it does make for great battles and loads of laughs.

Chief science editor at Baylor College of Medicine Ruth SoRelle recommends the all too appropriate board game Plague, a strategic game of infection, evolution and extinction based on a smash hit video game.

And then you have the evil, adults-only games that are socially dangerous but for some daredevils irresistible.  Consider Card Games Against Humanity, described as a party game for horrible people, and F__k, Marry, Kill, a game that is rocking millennial friendships, which can be played with celebrity names or the names of people in a clique which is when friendships fall terribly apart.

Entertainment knows no bounds.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X