What's better than a regular Cadillac Escalade? A $500,000 bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.

The customized Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain is designed to look like the interior of a private jet. (Photo by Lexani Motorcars)

A customizable interior is part of the Cadillac Escalade's allure.

This bulletproof Cadillac Escalade may be the ultimate in personal protection. (Photo by Lexani Motorcars)

Culture / Cars

Bulletproof Cadillac Escalade With Private Jet Interior Brings a Buzz to Luxury Car Customization — Inside a $500,000 Ride

A Business Tycoon's Rolling Personal Protection Plan

BY // 05.20.20
What's better than a regular Cadillac Escalade? A $500,000 bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.

The customized Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain is designed to look like the interior of a private jet. (Photo by Lexani Motorcars)

A customizable interior is part of the Cadillac Escalade's allure.

This bulletproof Cadillac Escalade may be the ultimate in personal protection. (Photo by Lexani Motorcars)

Everything always seems to be changing in the car world, with the latest and greatest models often taking centerstage. One thing’s remarkably never shifted in the land of automobile luxury, though. Getting driven around in a Cadillac Escalade remains a symbol of having made it.

When business tycoons are chauffeured about, the chauffeuring is still often done in a Cadillac Escalade.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to up the luxury quotient even further in an already $77,000-plus base price Escalade. A California car customizer is doing that by coming up with variations that are creating plenty of Internet buzz. Say hello to the $500,000, bulletproof Cadillac Escalade. . . perfect for the business titian who is expecting a coup?

Who are we kidding? Logan Roy would definitely be driven around in a fleet of these.

This bulletproof Cadillac comes from Lexani Motorcars, which specializes in customizing luxury vehicles. Its Sky Captain Cadillac Escalade comes with shiny tray tables trimmed with 24-karat gold, massaging seats and a 48-inch LED TV. The whole thing is designed to look like the interior of a private jet. Flight attendant not included.

Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain
The customized Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain is designed to look like the interior of a private jet.

This ride can be outfitted with bulletproofing armoring protection that ups its $350,000 price significantly. In fact, Lexani Motorcars boasts an entire series of $350,000-plus Cadillac Escalades that can be modified further with bulletproofing.  Lexani Motorcars has built a reputation for these sort of unique custom splurges, getting featured in Forbes and GQ magazine among others.

Another one of its customized Cadillac Escalades comes with a radiant starlight ceiling. Who needs an open roof? When you’re a star, you can create the stars.

For those anticipating tricky situations, those a little extra obsessed over “safety” or those expecting to be dropped right into a Mission Impossible movie, these Cadillacs can be armored as high as a B7 level. Which means the armoring is designed to prevent even armor-piercing bullets from impacting it.

A tycoon can never be too careful, apparently. Or maybe, it’s just another perk to brag about to their friends. A regular Cadillac Escalade is a status symbol of its own. A bulletproof Cadillac Escalade takes things to another level.

