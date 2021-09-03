Rule the Carpool Line — 6 Great Luxury SUVs For Active Families

The interior of the Cadillac XT5 will make all those trips to and from more civilized.

Now that carpool lines are forming once again, you may be ready for an auto upgrade. Let’s face it, the sippy-cup soaked, Cherrios-crusted interior inside your mom-mobile has seen better days.

While the tangerine orange Lamborghini, revving its engine in front of you during drop-off and pickup times might be a bit much, there are other options. You’re not ready for that just yet. You still need room to pack your car to the brim with cleats, pads, helmets and iced down Yeti coolers from time to time.

Soccer moms want it all. A stylish, luxuriously appointed vehicle, with great fuel economy and tons of flexibility, making all those trips just a little more civilized and the hours spent behind the wheel more joyful than drudgery.

Here are six new luxury SUVs that blend luxury and family functionality:

Audi SQ8

Form meets function in this ultra-sleek SUV. With sports-inspired lines, it is chiseled, architectural minded and luxe with Valcona leather seating surfaces and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. It is also intuitive. Audi’s drive select adjusts the engine, transmission, steering and suspension to best fit your driving preferences. It’s enough to make even city driving almost a dream.

Get ready to take off in the ultimate touring vehicle – Lincoln Aviator.

Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

The available Lincoln Co-Pilot360 1.5 Plus Package in the Lincoln Aviator’s three-row large luxury SUV bundles a number of driver-assist technologies. These include evasive steering assist, reverse brake assist, active park assist 2.0 and intelligent adaptive cruise control, which includes stop-and-go, lane centering assist and speed sign recognition to help you keep your journey as seamless as possible.

It’s like having your own co-pilot in the cockpit with flexible seating for seven.

Mercedes Benz GLE SUV is the luxury family car we can all agree on.

Mercedes Benz GLE SUV

This luxury seven-seater includes 6-way power-adjustment of the spacious second row for versatile comfort, plus power-folding of its outer seatbacks for easier third row access. Beautiful by day, the GLE cabin grows even more captivating when night falls. It comes with standard 64-color LED ambient lighting that lets you create an atmosphere to suit your mood. Carpool line headaches are no match for the GLE SUV.

You’ll instantly become the cool mom in the deceivingly spacious Tesla Model X.

Tesla Model X

The Jetson’s have nothing on this sweet Tesla with room for the whole family. Packed with techno chic options, this car will make you the “cool” mom. The Tesla X even has enough processing power to enable in-car gaming on-par with today’s newest consoles. With wireless controller compatibility, it lets you game from any seat.

Talk about a quieter ride with the kids. And it’s deceivingly roomy, due to its electric powertrain, with space for seven. But you can still squeeze into tight parking spaces.

Cadillac XT5

This one is a five passenger model, but with plenty of horsepower and eye catching details. Lane keep assist and lane departure warning add to this Cadillac’s safety features, giving you a gentle nudge when you need it. With the rear seat-backs in use, you still have a full 30 cubic feet of storage space for all the equipment you’ll be hauling to various sports practices.

The Range Rover Velar exudes elegance, and might make you crave a spot of tea.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rovers are not only handy when stag hunting at Balmoral Castle, they have quickly become a favorite family car. Now also available as a plug-in hybrid, this instantly recognizable brand ticks all the boxes. The body styling of the Velar is sleek and contemporary with fluid lines. The optional Cabin Air Purification Plus with CO2 sensing, automatically brings fresh air into the vehicle when needed.

No one said you had to drive a minivan. One of these amped up family chariots may do more for you. In the carpool lane. And the rest of everyday life.