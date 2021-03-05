McLaren Artura hybrid
Culture / Cars

McLaren and Aston Martin Race Into New Worlds — the Supercharged Hybrids and SUVs Are Here

Roomy and Electric in a Supercar?

BY // 03.04.21
If the thought of driving a hybrid or an SUV leaves you uninspired, there are high-profile new models geared around revving your engine. McLaren and Aston Martin are jumping into the world of hybrids and SUVs — and their focus centers on those who might not normally drive one of these rides.

It’s all about jumping from the race track to market with new technology and design. Don’t be surprised if you see one of these unique stunners in your neighborhood carpool lane soon.

McLaren’s First Ever Hybrid

McLaren, known for its high performance sports cars and racing prowess, just shifted gears, introducing its first hybrid supercar. Say hello to the all-new Artura.

The Artura focuses more than half a century of the company’s racing and road-car experience and expertise into a next generation supercar. Made possible by McLaren’s super lightweight engineering, it adds hybrid powertrain elements including an E-motor and battery pack.

This marks the debut of the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which gives Artura its super lightweight advantage.

McLaren is adding hybrid efficiency.

This sexy design could get your engine running. If you’re into that sort of thing. Artura brings every attribute inherent in a McLaren – distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation – and adds electrification. This brings the additional benefits of even faster throttle response, lower emissions and being able to run in pure EV mode for emissions-free trips of up to 19 miles.

While Artura is designed with full plug-in hybrid capability, drivers also have access to McLaren’s all-new, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. With it, Artura can go from zero to 60 in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 205 miles per hour. Should the need ever arise.

The McLaren Artura takes to the road.

Designed to excel on both road and track, McLaren’s sleek design gives the Artura an almost ‘shrink-wrapped’ appearance. The Artura is available to order now from McLaren dealers starting at $225,000.

Aston Martin’s First Ever SUV

You might know Aston Martin best as the tricked out sports car choice of Bond. . . James Bond. After decades of preeminence among those who prefer their martinis shaken and not stirred, the British luxury brand has entered the SUV market.

The DBX model is Aston Martin’s first luxury SUV. It is a five-seater with plenty of room and plenty of perks.

Aston Martin picks up the pace with its first ever SUV – The DBX.

The first DBX models rolled off the production line at the company’s brand new manufacturing facility at St. Athan in Wales, in July of 2020, and quickly began winning awards. It was named “Best Designed Car of the Year” by London Sunday Times and “Best Luxury SUV” by GQ magazine.

It’s a world of luxury with a panoramic sunroof, providing a sense or airiness and space for all. Although the Aston Martin DBX is a SUV, it is designed to drive like a sports car. It is created of lightweight aluminum and houses world-leading powertrain and suspension.  Technology is also a big part of this new-age SUV, from the moment you keylessly open and start the vehicle.

All that’s missing is an ejector seat.

Aston Martin DBX in Golden Saffron.

The DBX is meant to be a true Aston Martin for those who love Aston Martins and those who never would have considered the brand before alike. It is a beautiful hand-built, yet technologically advanced car, with a clear emphasis on a spacious and luxurious cabin.

Avondale Group, the exclusive dealer for North Texas with its Aston Martin Dallas showroom, had all of its cars pre-sold when the DBX first debuted, making it a somewhat hard ride to acquire. With inventory now in stock and the 2021s arriving soon, it’s now accessible for those in the luxury car market with means.

Pricing for Aston Martin’s DBX model SUVs begin in the $200,000s.

Featured Properties
