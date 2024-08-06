Getting to Know CC:MD — Dallas’ Premiere Concierge Medical Team

For those who have spent many hours on hold with their doctor’s office only to be sent to voicemail, that sounds like a dream come true.

It’s no secret that navigating the health care system can be exhausting. Finding the right doctor, getting a timely appointment and then receiving thorough, thoughtful care isn’t always a guarantee. With CC:MD, the care every patient wants and deserves is more than a guarantee — it’s a promise.

CC:MD is a premiere concierge internal medicine practice located in the heart of Dallas. Led by Dr. Carter and Dr. Croft, who met through a mutual mentor more than 20 years ago, the practice is focused on providing top of the line medical care to its protected client caseload, intentionally limited in size to ensure clients have the opportunity to get to know their doctor and build a close, knowledgeable relationship regarding their health. With physicians on-call both after hours and on weekends, care is always a call or text away.

“Concierge medical care is one of the best investments you can make,” said Dr. Carter. “Having a medical expert you know and trust ready to help you when acute problems arise as well as to advise you on preventable health issues is invaluable. It’s an investment in your most precious resource — your health.”

Dr. Carter and Dr. Croft formed CC:MD out of necessity — they wanted to be more involved with their patients’ care, including more time at visits and more involvement with the care their patients received outside the clinic walls.

With 40 years of combined experience, the women are trailblazing a new path for patients in the Metroplex. This dynamic duo recognized that one of the greatest barriers to exceptional patient care is the current health care system and model — so they turned it on its head and created CC:MD.

At CC:MD, Dr. Carter and Dr. Croft have the time, availability and a rich network of referral providers that they’ve accumulated over decades of practice to elevate the patient experience beyond the traditional medical practice. Their meticulous patient follow-up, thoughtfulness and empathy in every patient interaction and commitment to evidence-based medicine allow them to stand above the rest.

“We have created a culture where every person working at CC:MD recognizes the key role they play in your care,” said Dr. Carter. “We are a team of individuals working on your behalf who know you and care about you. The result is excellent patient care, peace of mind, and an unmatched patient experience.”

And, not only is the traditional health care practice system a potential barrier for physicians to be able to provide the quality care that patients need, but patients often are unable to navigate its complexities, even when they’re knowledgeable and well-resourced.

“We have the time and the flexibility to make excellent care hassle-free for the patient,” said Dr. Croft. “Our patients should never worry that they are bothering us with a question. We have a team to support them in getting the care and the follow up that they need.”

For those who have spent many hours on hold with their doctor’s office only to be sent to voicemail, that sounds like a dream come true.

“We want to be your first phone call,” said Dr. Carter. “Whether we address your issue directly or refer you to the right specialist, we work to facilitate appointments and follow up with you afterwards to ensure you’ve received the best care. Most importantly, we make certain you have the information you need to make the best health care decisions possible. At CC:MD, patients never have to navigate their health concerns alone. That’s what we’re here for.”

