The Doctors of Dallas’ CC:MD Share 5 Tips for Staying Healthy This Sick Season
So You Don't Have to Miss a Beat This FallBY PC Studios // 10.29.24
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
If everyone around you seems to be sneezing or coughing — you’re not alone. Sick season has struck Dallas, and while we’re gearing up for a fun fall of football and holidays, along with it comes to the cold, flu, and other viruses. Dr. Carrie L. Carter and Dr. Carol Croft of the concierge internal medicine practice CC:MD have five tips to keep you healthy so your social calendar doesn’t have to miss a beat.
Wash and sanitize your hands.
Remember what your mama taught you: You can’t wash your hands too many times. It’s your first line of defense against germs. If your hands start to get dry, remedy with your favorite lotion.
Get your beauty sleep.
Establish a good sleep routine and stick with it. Keeping up your immune system is critical right now. Try to not get run down or fall behind on sleep habits. Minimizing screen time at bedtime is essential.
Exercise.
Exercise four to five days a week, if possible. Change it up and get outside to enjoy the beautiful fall weather. Garden, go for a walk with a friend, or window shop at NorthPark Center.
Get your vaccines.
Understand what viruses are circulating right now and which vaccines are available to you, especially for your age and vulnerability. Take every precaution possible to avoid illness.
Don’t touch your face.
Touching your face is a one-way highway for germs — particularly your eyes, nose, and mouth. Wear your hair pulled back if it will help you avoid touching your face, and wear contacts instead of glasses so you aren’t tempted to adjust your frames throughout the day. The less contact your hands have with your face, the better.
If you do get sick…
The secrets to a fast recovery are rest and hydration. Plus, diagnostic testing for flu and COVID are most actionable when performed early in the course of the illness. And, of course, remember our manners. “Be thoughtful of others,” Dr. Carter says. “Most of us live very busy and full lives, which doesn’t leave a lot of time to get sick or miss professional and social engagements. But when we are sick and choose to keep those engagements, not only do we delay our recovery by running ourselves down even further, but we expose everyone around us to the same illness that we’re upset about having. So, if you do get sick this season, take a minute to think of others. Be kind and stay home.”
