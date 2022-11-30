Celebrate The Holidays The Texan Way at The Post Oak Hotel

Be sure to bring your wishlist when you visit the hotel - you never know who may show up!

The Post Oak Hotel is all decorated up for the holidays.

The Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston is known for its impeccable service, luxurious spa, and delectable culinary offerings (including a wine cellar that boasts libations dating back to the 1800s). It is Texas’ only Forbes Double Five-Star rated hotel, after all. With a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom and a multi-million-dollar art collection throughout the property, the Post Oak Hotel exudes luxury.

The holiday season, the luxury and lavishness continue with the hotel’s expansive holiday schedule bringing the magic of the season to everyone of all ages.

Make It Personal

Personalized experiences are at the heart of The Post Oak Hotel’s identity. This holiday season, you can reserve Stella’s Wine Bar, The Cellar, or the Forbes Five-Star Spa for a private environment — allowing guests to relax and socialize in a more intimate setting.

From the spa all to yourselves (including a personalized treatment, food and beverage menu, and personalized bathrobes) to a private holiday chalet experience with a Master Sommelier at Stella’s Wine Bar, make it a December to remember for your crew.

Holiday Chalet

You can discover the transformation of Stella’s Wine Bar into a holiday chalet apart from a private event, as well. Enjoy many holiday-themed cocktails or your favorite glass of wine while you browse an assortment of special gift items ranging from home goods to your favorite wines and accoutrements. Live music on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Holiday Afternoon Tea at Bouchée

There’s just something magical about holiday afternoon tea. Maybe it’s the finger sandwiches, maybe it’s the Prosecco. Transport yourself to a Parisian patisserie during the holidays with Afternoon Tea at Bouchée. Offering a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, and desserts, guests can enjoy these French-inspired delicacies with family and friends while creating a new beloved holiday tradition.

Reservations are required.

Under the Mistletoe Saturdays

Hotel guests can embrace the magic this holiday season in The Post Oak Hotel’s marvelously decorated lobby with live music, hand-passed hors d’oeuvres, and holiday cocktails. They’ll also have a holiday cart where you can snag unique gifts for those very special family members and friends. Consider your holiday shopping complete!

Sunday Holiday Brunch

Brunch hits differently during the holidays in a good way. Enjoy an enchanting brunch at Bloom & Bee featuring a three-course meal including a variety of exquisite culinary selections such as Short Rib Benedict, Texas Wagyu Steak and Eggs, Broken Arrow Ranch Grilled Quail, Beer Batter Chicken and Waffle, Shrimp and Grits, Oatmeal Pancakes, and more. It’s brunch, the Texan way.

Santa will make an appearance at Brunch on Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11 so make your reservations and bring your wishlists.

They’ll also serve this special menu for brunch on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Holiday Workshop

Jingle all the way to Santa’s Holiday Workshop, where children and their families can decorate gingerbread houses, listen to live holiday music, enjoy story time with Santa, and indulge in a lavish holiday spread. It’s a one-stop, holiday shop. The morning session will feature an array of festive pastries and breakfast items, while the second round of guests will enjoy afternoon delights. Both seatings will include a selection of hot beverages, including a mimosa bar for adults, as well as a chance to shop the holiday cart for special gifts.

Reservations are required.

Christmas Day

After you’ve enjoyed a mimosa or two around the tree and picked up the wrapping paper from Christmas morning, celebrate with a special Christmas dinner at Bloom & Bee. They’ll be serving a special three-course menu featuring Butter Poaches King Crab, Akaushi New York Strip, Kurobuta Pork Tenderloins, Dover Sole, and more.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

It’s hard to believe, but 2023 is nearly here. Ring in the New Year at Bloom & Bee with a special three-course menu featuring East Coast Oysters and Smoked Wagyu Beef Tartar, Akaushi New York Strip with Foie Gras, or Cold Lobster served three ways. Wish 2022 farewell with Baked Alaska served table side to commemorate the evening. You can literally light the year on fire as you look forward to all 2023 will bring.