How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dallas — Parades, Celebrations, and Dining Specials

The annual Dallas Cinco de Mayo parade and fiestas take place in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of Cinco de Mayo Dallas)

It’s time to start planning your Cinco de Mayo celebrations, especially if you want to book a good spot to enjoy Texas’ favorite reason to drink margaritas, eat tacos, and listen to live mariachi bands. The annual celebration of the Mexican Army’s 1862 victory at the Battle of Puebla lands on a Sunday this year, but some spots are starting the celebrations early.

Here is your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo weekend in Dallas.

Parades and Celebrations

Head to Historic Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, May 4 for the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade. The Big Parade starts at 9 am and is followed by a mile-long fiesta with over 200 storefronts that offer Hispanic products, services, and more. In the evening, a stage will feature music and performances.

On May 5 at noon, head to Harwood Park for the Downtown Dallas Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Happily Ever Sip & Shop will feature more than 35 local vendors until 5 pm. There will also be outdoor lawn games and face painting.

Also on Sunday, The Village Dallas is hosting a Fiesta de Musica for Cinco de Mayo from 4 pm to 9 pm. Guests can enjoy live music from tribute bands Grupo La Flor, A Tribute to Selena Quintanilla, and Voz Descalza, A Tribute to Shakira. There will also be tacos, margaritas, and after party at La Mina.

Celebrate José‘s seventh anniversary as well as Cinco de Mayo over the weekend. On Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, there will be live entertainment from Los Gran Reyes and treats from Cookies by Chrysta, YuYu Cultural, Julz Boutique, Colibrì Panadería, El Mero Mero Elotero, Artesanìas Claudia, Heritage Collective, Sweet Stack, Maravilla Cacao, and Odalis Coffee.

The Harwood District’s Tequila Social is celebrating all weekend long (May 4 and 5) with margaritas, Ranch waters, live music, and Tex-Mex bites.

Food and Drink Specials

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, El Carlos Elegante is hosting a special brunch on May 5 from 11 am to 4 pm. Menu highlights include steak and egg enchiladas, brisket omelet, French toast, ceviche campechana, hibiscus salad, and machete.

Henry’s Majestic will be offering drink specials all weekend long (May 4-5) including $10 frozen hibiscus Palomas, $10 mangonadas, $5 boozy watermelon Tajin pops, and $3 Estrellas. Local singer-songwriter Ryan Berg will perform on Saturday as well.

On Sunday, Te Deseo is celebrating with a special menu of small plates like soups, tacos, anticuchos, ceviches, and more (for $39 per person). Guests can add on a pitcher of margarita or sangria for $20 per person. Live mariachi will also take place during the meal.