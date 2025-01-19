C.J. Stroud Proves All the Dumb Narratives Wrong With Courageous Fight Against Chiefs — Taylor Swift & Caitlin Clark Don’t Get It, But Houston Should

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was pumped after he picked up a key first down with his legs. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is still one of the best building blocks in the entire NFL. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon picked up the Nickelodeon Player of the Game Award after this playoff win too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz battled Chargers safety Derwin James but James won this battle. Only to see his interception overturned by replay review. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been in full command during two playoff wins early in his career already. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud knows there is still a lot to look forward to for this franchise. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

C.J. Stroud limped out of a cold, unforgiving Arrowhead Stadium with both Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark delighting in his pain. Stroud couldn’t topple Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs-favorable calls and all those Kansas City crazies. But boy, did he try. Shredding the dumbest narratives that hovered over and often hounded this almost nonsensically frustrating Houston Texans’ season. The idea that Stroud has taken a step back and even sillier yet, the notion that doing too many podcasts in the offseason helped hold him back.

The notions are idiotic, always have been. But idiocy often sells. Only Stroud debunks it all with a sports courageous performance in the 23-14 playoff loss in Kansas City. Injuring his left knee during the Texans’ first drive of the game and taking hit after hit after that, Stroud just keeps coming. He throws for 245 yards with one good receiver, runs for 42 yards more, continuing his playoff scrambling resurgence. He gives the Texans a chance to scare NFL royalty, Mahomes, Travis Kelce and all those Swifties.

He is not distracted. Just determined.

By the end of Saturday’s NFL playoff games, there is no denying that C.J. Stroud still gives the Texans the most priceless asset in the NFL. A truly elite quarterback. The Detroit Lions don’t have that. And they’re already sitting at home just like the Texans, their 15-2 regular season record as worthless as Bitcoin whose owner lost the key. The Minnesota Vikings don’t have that. They’ll likely be starting over next season at the game’s most important position despite their 14 wins. The Dallas Cowboys aren’t close to having that either. But the Texans do.

C.J. Stroud is still just as good as everyone thought he was in his near flawless rookie season. Houston’s two playoff games this January prove that. Once again, Stroud is more than up to the moment of the games that define careers. He just can’t survive only having Nico Collins to lean on as a receiver — especially not with Collins coming in and out of this game. He just can’t overcome the Texans’ offensive line reverting to its can’t-block ways, giving up eight sacks.

“Just compete,” Stroud says in his postgame press conference. “That’s one thing that (Ohio State) Coach (Ryan) Day taught me in college. These types of games aren’t going to be perfect. I might call out the perfect play and the guy might be wide open, but you have to make a play for me. Make somebody miss or do something.

“I’ll just keep being a competitor and put my team in position to win.”

There is no denying how hard C.J. Stroud competes. He gives everything he has, until he has to be helped off the field after a hit late in the fourth quarter. He comes back to take the final snap of the game, determined to go out his way. No wonder why Travis Kelce seeks him out after it’s over, offering words of respect and encouragement.

One prime-time player acknowledging another.

DeMeco Ryans may be the best of the younger coaches in the NFL, a superb defensive game planner who knows how to motivate his players. His defense is ferocious and relentless with emerging game wrecker Will Anderson Jr. only getting better (phantom helmet hits aside). But the biggest reason this latest Texans’ divisional playoff loss is different from that even more heartbreaking 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2012, J.J. Watt’s rookie season, is Houston will be coming back with Stroud.

One of the best quarterbacks in football.

“I thought C.J. played good though,” Mahomes says in his postgame podium remarks, shown on the NFL Network. “He was spinning it as well.”

Trying to weave magic out of little. Tom Brady’s not winning a playoff game with Dalton Schultz and Xavier Hutchinson as his second and third receiving options (why isn’t Joe Mixon ever more involved in the passing game, again?) — and an offensive line that often operates like a saloon door.

This Is No Texans Stepback

So many Texans fans treated this season like a disappointment, almost like some kind of unsatisfying sequel to Stroud’s rookie year. They didn’t let themselves enjoy very much of it. But Stroud has been getting better all the while, adapting to a league that adapted to him, finding ways to keep the Texans moving.

This 23-year-old quarterback remains as on the rise as ever. The dumb narratives that linger around him — and even sometimes get repeated by those who should know better — are even sillier than throwing your helmet on the first play of the game. No, C.J. Stroud did not lose his way because he became a good podcast guest last offseason and enjoyed Super Bowl week.

“Just like anything in life, when things knock you down and don’t break you, they make you a lot tougher,” Stroud says of this season. “I’m learning to be resilient with everything. I think those tough times on the field for me are definitely going to pay off in the long run. I’m excited because if this is a down year with another playoff win and going head-to-head with the Chiefs. . .

“I’m not saying I’m happy with it, but I’m definitely encouraged and motivated. There’s more for the Texans on the other side of the hump.”

Stroud pulled off one of plays of the year to jump start everything for the Texans in these playoffs in that home win over the Chargers, corralling a bouncing snap that flew by him off the NRG Stadium turf and somehow, amid all the chaos and a defense collapsing in on him, throwing a strike on the run to receiver Xavier Hutchinson for a 34-yard gain. The boys from Alcatraz wish they had that kind of escapability back in the day.

That bit of C.J. Magic triggers a 99-yard drive that takes the Texans offense from dead on arrival to happy holders of a lead over the shocked Chargers. Jim Harbaugh’s team will never really recover. Especially not with C.J. Stroud running around like he did for Ohio State in that national semifinal against Georgia, even displaying some seldom-seen speed.

That Stroud makes it to Kansas City too. He’ll limp around and stagger off that cold hard Arrowhead grass. But he never stops coming. He never checks himself out of the fight. This isn’t his day, but it’s coming. And Houston and the Texans are lucky to be along for the ride.

