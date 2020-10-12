Glamping Emerges as a New Work Remote Paradise — a Hill Country Resort Adapts to Coronavirus Times

Dining outdoors or dining at the Three Peaks Lodge are options at The Collective Hill Country.

The Collective Hill Country Resort is open for the 2020-2021 season with a new executive chef and new safety protocols.

The Collective Hill Country offers a 'Work from Tent' option for those who need to stay connected.

Now that the weather is friendlier with cool fronts coming our way, the Collective Hill Country glamping resort has reopened for the 2020-2021 season and with it comes a working remote option that one might have never imagined. Dialing into a Zoom meeting from a tent? Filing your monthly report while munching on your bedtime s’more? Working from a desk surrounded by the great outdoors?

It’s all possible with the Collective Hill Country‘s “Work from Tent” offering. If you choose the cozy environment of a luxury tent in which to work remotely, the Collective will outfit your canvas casa with a desk, high-speed Wi-Fi and a bottle of wine.

If you are not so much into working surrounded by nature but yearning for a safe travel adventure, the retreat, tucked into the hillside around Wimberley has created a “collective pod” group package the offers four to eight couples a curated itinerary with local activities and special food and beverage experiences.

Also, new this season is the arrival of executive chef Laura Collins, who has worked with Wolfgang Puck and other high-level chefs in the Las Vegas restaurant world. In addition to overseeing made-to-order camp breakfasts, Collins will be at the helm of the six-course seasonal menu with farm-to-table ingredients natural to the fall season served at the camp’s restaurant, Three Peaks Lodge. Those concerned about coronavirus safety have the option of dining in their tent.

A first this year, the retreat will be open to non-overnight guests for dinner and also make some of the select experiences typically reserved for glampers available to day visitors.

The Collective Hill Country, located within the 225-acre Montesino Ranch three miles from Wimberly, is comprised of 12 luxury tents, outfitted to provide a five-star hotel experience while providing the ultimate in fresh air opportunities. In the company’s release on the camp’s reopening, safety protocols are clearly outlined.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

“Retreat staff will be equipped with protective gear and will adhere to an eight step cleaning process. Each room will be sealed after cleaning to ensure that each new guest will be the first to step foot in the cleaned accommodations,” the protocols note.

Glamping’s never seemed more relevant. Or efficient.