The 10 Best Concerts in Dallas-Fort Worth This September

As summer comes to a close, music lovers are still able to catch lively shows this fall. Whether you find yourself at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, American Airlines Center, AT&T Stadium, Dickies Arena, or various other local venues, there’s no doubt you will have an unforgettable experience. From Lionel Richie to P!nk, these are the 10 best concerts coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this September.

Lionel Richie (September 1)

Performing at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 1, soulful legend Lionel Richie will visit Dallas on his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour. Members of the musical group, Earth, Wind & Fire will also join Lionel on stage, famous for their hit songs like “September” and “Shining Star.”

Pentatonix (September 6)

The five-member acapella group, who formed in 2011, will be lighting up the stage at Dos Equis Pavillion on Wednesday, September 6th, starting at 8 pm for “Pentatonix: The World Tour.” Lauren Alaina, who is known for her debut on American Idol, will open the show for the five members.

Sam Smith (September 7)

London-born singer/songwriter Sam Smith, who was recently asked to write “Man I Am” for the Barbie movie, will perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 pm for the “GLORIA” tour.

Pearl Jam (September 13 & 15)

Grunge fans are in for a treat as Pearl Jam will make their appearance on stage twice in Fort Worth this September. Join the iconic band on their 2023 U.S. Tour Wednesday September 13 and Friday September 15 at Dickies Arena. Both performances are set to begin at 7:30 pm, with special guests Deep Sea Diver.

Drake (September 14 & 15)

Five-time Grammy award-winning artist Drake, famous for his hits like “Passionfruit” and “One Dance” will also be performing for two nights at Dallas’ American Airlines Center for his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The well-known artist will perform on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15. Both shows will begin at 8 pm.

Beyoncé (September 21)

On Thursday, September 21, The “Renaissance World Tour” will make its DFW appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 8 pm. American singer Beyoncé is on her first tour since 2018 for her recent album Renaissance which includes hit songs like “BREAK MY SOUL” and “CUFF IT.”

Jelly Roll (September 23)

Performing at Dos Equis Pavilion at 7 pm on Saturday, September 23, Jelly Roll will make his stop in Dallas for the “Backroad Baptism” tour. A documentary about the country-rap singer’s life and rise to fame was recently released on May 30 and is available to watch on Hulu.

Trippie Redd (September 26)

Trippie Redd began his career in 2014 and will be performing in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavillion on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 pm. The “Take Me Away” tour is in support of the singer’s newly released album, A Love Letter To You 5.

Luke Bryan (September 28 & 29)

Country star Luke Bryan is currently on his “Country On Tour” and will be performing at Dos Equis Pavillion on Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm. Those unable to attend the Dallas performance can see Luke Bryan play in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

P!nk (September 29)

On Friday, September 29, the iconic pop singer P!nk will make her appearance in Arlington for the “Summer Carnival” tour. The performance will take place at the Globe Life Field at 6:30 pm.