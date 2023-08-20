Culture / Entertainment

The 10 Best Concerts in Dallas-Fort Worth This September

Beyoncé, Drake, P!nk, Pearl Jam, and More

BY Lauren Kandel // 08.20.23
Beyonce

On Thursday, September 21, Beyoncé's “Renaissance World Tour” will make its DFW appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

As summer comes to a close, music lovers are still able to catch lively shows this fall. Whether you find yourself at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, American Airlines Center, AT&T Stadium, Dickies Arena, or various other local venues, there’s no doubt you will have an unforgettable experience. From Lionel Richie to P!nk, these are the 10 best concerts coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this September.

 

Lionel Richie
On Friday, September 1, soulful legend Lionel Richie will visit Dallas on his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Lionel Richie (September 1)

Performing at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 1, soulful legend Lionel Richie will visit Dallas on his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour. Members of the musical group, Earth, Wind & Fire will also join Lionel on stage, famous for their hit songs like “September” and “Shining Star.”

 

Pentatonix
On Wednesday, September 6th, the “Pentatonix: The World Tour” will take place at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Pentatonix (September 6)

The five-member acapella group, who formed in 2011, will be lighting up the stage at Dos Equis Pavillion on Wednesday, September 6th, starting at 8 pm for “Pentatonix: The World Tour.” Lauren Alaina, who is known for her debut on American Idol, will open the show for the five members.

 

Sam Smith
London-born singer/songwriter Sam Smith performs at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on September 7.

Sam Smith (September 7)

London-born singer/songwriter Sam Smith, who was recently asked to write “Man I Am” for the Barbie movie, will perform at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 pm for the “GLORIA” tour.

 

Pearl Jam
Grunge fans are in for a treat as Pearl Jam will make their appearance on stage twice in Fort Worth this September.

Pearl Jam (September 13 & 15)

Grunge fans are in for a treat as Pearl Jam will make their appearance on stage twice in Fort Worth this September. Join the iconic band on their 2023 U.S. Tour Wednesday September 13 and Friday September 15 at Dickies Arena. Both performances are set to begin at 7:30 pm, with special guests Deep Sea Diver.

 

Drake
Five-time Grammy award-winning artist Drake will perform at the AAC for two nights in Dallas.

Drake (September 14 & 15)

Five-time Grammy award-winning artist Drake, famous for his hits like “Passionfruit” and “One Dance” will also be performing for two nights at Dallas’ American Airlines Center for his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The well-known artist will perform on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15. Both shows will begin at 8 pm.

 

Beyonce
On Thursday, September 21, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” will make its DFW appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Beyoncé (September 21)

On Thursday, September 21, The “Renaissance World Tour” will make its DFW appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 8 pm. American singer Beyoncé is on her first tour since 2018 for her recent album Renaissance which includes hit songs like “BREAK MY SOUL” and “CUFF IT.”

 

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll will make his stop in Dallas for the “Backroad Baptism” tour on September 23.

Jelly Roll (September 23)

Performing at Dos Equis Pavilion at 7 pm on Saturday, September 23, Jelly Roll will make his stop in Dallas for the “Backroad Baptism” tour. A documentary about the country-rap singer’s life and rise to fame was recently released on May 30 and is available to watch on Hulu.

 

Trippie Redd
Trippie Redd will be performing in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavillion on Tuesday, September 26.

Trippie Redd (September 26)

Trippie Redd began his career in 2014 and will be performing in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavillion on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 pm. The “Take Me Away” tour is in support of the singer’s newly released album, A Love Letter To You 5.

 

Luke Bryan
Country star Luke Bryan is currently on his “Country On Tour” and will be performing in Dallas and Fort Worth this September.

Luke Bryan (September 28 & 29)

Country star Luke Bryan is currently on his “Country On Tour” and will be performing at Dos Equis Pavillion on Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm. Those unable to attend the Dallas performance can see Luke Bryan play in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

 

P!nk
On September 29, the iconic pop singer P!nk will make her appearance in Arlington for the “Summer Carnival” tour.

P!nk (September 29)

On Friday, September 29, the iconic pop singer P!nk will make her appearance in Arlington for the “Summer Carnival” tour. The performance will take place at the Globe Life Field at 6:30 pm.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Uptown/Downtown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
5630 Deerfield Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

5630 Deerfield Lane
Mabank, TX

$5,990,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
5630 Deerfield Lane
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
6625 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6625 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6625 Golf Drive
4522 East Cove Court
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4522 East Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4522 East Cove Court
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X