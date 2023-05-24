Your Guide to The Woodlands’ Summer Music Scene — Superstar Concerts, Free Shows & Classical Performances to Plan Around

Dosey Doe's Big Barn is a haven for summer music in The Woodlands.

Experience Hughes Landing on scenic Lake Woodlands with live music Thursday evenings! Rock the Row features local and regional bands playing a variety of favorites

The powerhouse summer music lineup at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion brings the Houston Symphony, Janet Jackson and Duran Duran to The Woodlands.

Music is everywhere in The Woodlands. From the twinkling lights of Waterway Square to the township’s world class amphitheater Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, music lovers can embrace live shows throughout this hub of its own. But there’s nothing quite like summer. The Woodlands’ summer music scene is in a league of its own.

There are hidden local haunts and free music events showcasing some of the best up-and-coming stars too. So come along and enjoy toe-tapping tunes from every genre, from high-energy pop spectacles to beautiful classical music performances.

This is Your Summer Music Guide For The Woodlands:

Big Time Concerts at Cynthia Woods

A concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is always an unforgettable experience. Although it’s a large venue holding up to 16,000 fans, it somehow manages to feel like an intimate music fest. You can enjoy shows from chart-topping superstars inside the tent or outside on lawn chairs beneath the night sky.

Here are some Cynthia Woods concerts you need to have on your radar:

Janet Jackson, June 3

This concert will take fans on a journey through Janet Jackson’s fierce and fabulous career, with four decades worth of hit songs. With Ms. Jackson set to be joined by special guest Ludacris expect sharp choreography, high fashion and some songs she has never played on tour before.

Duran Duran, June 9

Famous for their infectious melodies and signature synth pop sound, Duran Duran are 1980s legends for good reason. Frontman Simon Le Bon and keyboardist Nick Rhodes are an unstoppable duo, with Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille providing the opening act. You may want to get there early to enjoy all the music.

Houston Symphony, Cirque de la Symphonie, July 20

A treat for the eyes and ears, the Cirque de la Symphonie returns with an electrifying display of aerial acrobatics from world class performers. Enrico Lopez-Yañez will conduct the full Houston Symphony orchestra with a visual show that the whole family can enjoy.

Shania Twain, July 22

Whether you’ve loved Shania Twain since the 1990s or you’ve had her most recent radio hits on repeat, her live show takes it to a new level. Dig out your cowboy boots and get ready to dance all night.

Boy George and Culture Club, August 8

Icons of the music industry and pioneers of the new wave sound, Boy George and Culture Club are coming off a string of sold-out Las Vegas shows with talk of an extended residency. They’ll be unleashing the Letting It Go Show in The Woodlands. Expect them to play big hits ranging from “Karma Chameleon” to “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” and bring the house down at The Pavilion.

For more info and tickets to Cythnia Woods, check out the venue’s website.

Free Music In The Woodlands

Waterway Nights

Saturday nights, Waterway Square through June 24

Waterway Nights lets musicians showcase their talents in a variety of genres from Yacht Rock to Texas Country. Meet up with friends under the twinkling lights of the Square and bring your own blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments. Even music-loving dogs are invited.

Summer music in The Woodlands heats up with a Waterway Nights lineup that includes The Breezy Boys, Mike Donnell and Time Warp.

Rock the Row

Thursday nights from 7 pm to 9pm a Hughes Landing, July 6 through August 10

Local and regional bands are set to Rock The Row in this free concert series in Hughes Landing overlooking Lake Woodlands. You can grab dinner at one of the spots on Hughes Landing’s Restaurant Row and go on to catch the show. Or find a seat on one of the restaurant’s patios and just listen from there.

With acts such as D’Luna and Russell Boyd, this summer music lineup is worth braving the heat to experience.

Live music at Woodlands Pubs, Bars and Restaurants

Many restaurants and bars in The Woodlands host regular live music too. There is always something going on in The Woodlands’ summer music scene. Discover more live music at these spots:

There are regular open mic nights and music school showcases during the week.

Keep an eye out for shows in this incredible space, a former barn from the 1840s that has been transformed into a multi-level music venue. Don’t miss the regular jazz brunches on Sundays either.

In addition to its amazing food and cocktail menus, Back Table hosts live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The poolside terrace and bar in The Westin at The Woodlands hotel hosts live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

This is great spot to hang out, drink wine and listen to live music on Friday nights.

There is live music throughout the week at Fielding’s Local Kitchen. Don’t miss the Sunday brunch with live music from Justin LeBlanc.

Nothing much beats great live music. Luckily, there always seems to somewhere to enjoy it in The Woodlands. What shows are you planning to catch this summer?