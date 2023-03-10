"The club has every small touch," Jorjadze says. "It's a gem in the city where you can entertain and celebrate." (Rendering courtesy of Thiel & Thiel)

Formerly La Cima Club, a private club on the 26th floor of The Towers at Williams Square is getting a major transformation this spring. The Constellation Club, a members-only club from Dallas-based Invited, will debut with brand-new amenities, restaurants, and incredible views in Irving on March 30.

Invited (the world’s largest owner and operator of private clubs) recently had their own revamp after rebranding from ClubCorp in 2022. They also snagged golf star and Dallasite Jordan Spieth as a new investor and brand ambassador. And now, the owners of The Tower Club Dallas and several local country clubs are spending $3.4 million to reinvent their new flagship club.

Apart from the fact that La Cima was a bit dated, BB Jorjadze, Regional General Manager of Dallas City Clubs at Invited, tells PaperCity Dallas that, when deciding on the rebrand, they focused on what the future was going to look like for their city clubs and how Invited could most add value to its members.

“There’s a huge move in Las Colinas for new development,” he says. “It made sense to upgrade this space as we’re headquartered in Dallas and it’ll be our flagship.”

The Constellation Club Design

Although they are looking to the future, The Constellation Club will have mod, retro vibes. “The club will pay homage to the golden era of aviation,” Jorjadze says. Named after the Constellation airplane — commissioned in 1939 by Howard Hughes (Trans World Airlines owner) — the club will embody the same warmth and hospitality that came with a new, comfortable way to travel.

A little fun history: The Lockheed Constellation “Connie” broke the transcontinental speed record of the era in 1946 and served as President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Air Force One in the ’50s.

Designed by Thiel & Thiel, the space features a mid-century design. Jorjadze says a highlight of the club is the entry and bar area looking out at the lake. New amenities include the Library Lounge for members to work. There are also Touch Down Rooms — private offices for those to take calls and meetings.

“The club has every small touch,” Jorjadze says. “It’s a gem in the city where you can entertain and celebrate.”

The New Restaurants and The Inspiration Behind Them

As for dining concepts, Regional Executive Chef Brandon Galitz has created new fine dining and casual restaurants for the space. Both will have international influence as Galitz’s background is primarily with Wolfgang Puck concepts.

Inspired by his mother (he spent a lot of time with her cooking) and a professional chef neighbor he had as a child, Chef Galitz graduated with Le Grand Diploma in Culinary Arts from the prestigious California Culinary Academy. He formerly worked at CUT by Wolfgang Puck in Marina Bay Sands Singapore as chef de cuisine, where he helped gain and retain its Michelin star status from 2016 through 2019. In 2021, he was brought on by Invited Clubs as executive chef of Tower Club Dallas. Now as regional executive chef, Galitz is cooking up whole new menus for The Constellation Club.

Revel, the all-day casual concept, was inspired by California cuisine and will feature a new take on modern American dishes with international influence. Some key highlights include the Stir Fry Angry Lobster, Karaage Chicken Cobb, Spicy Vodka Rigatoni with rock shrimp, and Ribeye Wiener Schnitzel. As for the fine dining concept, Icon will be internationally inspired.

It’s All About Community

Relationships with the community are important to Invited Clubs. During the pandemic Tower Club Dallas connected with Bonton Farms to source local produce for its restaurants. Located in south Dallas, the urban farm founded by Daron Babcock provides organically-grown food to residents in need.

“I want to invite the community to come check us out,” says Jorjadze. The launch of The Constellation Club “embodies Invited Clubs’ mission of building relationships and enriching lives.”

Memberships to The Constellation club start at $203 per month (plus a $250 initiation fee) for those 39 years old and younger, and $259 per month (plus a $500 initiation fee) for the Executive XLife City membership.