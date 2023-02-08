Costa Palmas Invites You to Embrace Exciting Landscapes and Enriching Moments in Baja California

Costa Palmas is home to one of few swimmable beaches on the Sea of Cortez.

The East Cape of Baja California has long been off the beaten track, away from the busy corridor of resorts and restaurants that stretch from Cabo San Lucas to San Jose del Cabo along the Pacific coast of Mexico. An ocean oasis framed by the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, untouched beaches, and blue water, this area reveals some of Baja’s most treasured secrets. And nestled within it, Costa Palmas invites you to embrace elemental luxury, exciting landscapes, and enriching moments.

A sprawling 1,500-acre master planned paradise just 45 minutes from the airport, Costa Palmas’ dramatic landscape traverses two miles of beachfront, a challenging 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Jr. golf course, 18 acres of orchards and farms, a yacht club, a beach club, and two resorts — the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos and Amanvari — all framed by the backdrop of Baja’s first luxury marina.

Four Seasons Private Residences at Costa Palmas open up a world of unending and spirited escape. Whether you choose a Private Residence on the golf course, the beach, or the marina, every chore is taken care of and every whim attended to. If you opt for a Four Seasons Private Villa, you can select from four bespoke home designs that complement the landscape, or design and build your own version of a seaside retreat. Whatever your choice, we’ll make it effortless.

Centrally located within Costa Palmas, the Marina Village is the backdrop to the many adventures at sea. A place where world-class yachts, sailboats, and fishermen enjoy the Baja lifestyle, this picturesque and lively destination is dotted with elegant boutiques, a selection of signature and casual dining venues, an outdoor lounge area, a nightclub, and waterfront gathering spaces — a vibrant hub of activity that perfectly complements the energy of the East Cape.

In the heart of the village, Casa Blake offers a privileged opportunity to live in the heart of the new Marina Village at Costa Palmas. This collection of impeccable turnkey residences epitomizes the allure of timeless design with an interior palette that is soothing, refined, and naturally modern. These elegant studios, one, two, and three-bedroom properties are designed with the indoor-outdoor Baja lifestyle in mind, making the most of the seaside location and panoramas. Just steps away from the restaurants and boutiques of the Marina Village, the contemporary-style buildings will feature an open-air lobby and include two restaurants, a spa and fitness center, and a pool with a bar.

