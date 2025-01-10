An Exclusive New Private Club Will Debut at Downtown Dallas’ Fountain Place — A First Look at Cypress

A new private club is coming to downtown Dallas this March. Cypress at Fountain Place will be an invitation-only spot at the recently renovated (for $70 million) building. Designed by I.M. Pei and Harry Cobb and constructed in 1986, Fountain Place is set to be the home of a private club like no other in the city. Office tenants will automatically be asked to join, but anyone else will have to be extended an exclusive invitation.

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11 Design, the private club will feature the country’s first hunting simulator in an office environment, two Trackman golf simulators, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and five-star dining.

“This project is truly unprecedented and such a joy to work on,” Studio 11’s Kellie K. Sirna says in a release. “I wanted to tell a story that speaks to the rich and diverse tapestry that weaves Texas to some of its favorite pastimes — golf, hunting, and food. In designing this space, I drew inspiration from the timeless elegance of Pei’s diamond-faceted building, the rich geometric foundations of Kiley’s water features, and the soft beauty of the Cypress tree. It’s a design that pays homage to Texas ways of life while embracing the spirit of innovation, art, and nature that defines this remarkable place.”

Other highlights of the design include one-of-a-kind creations from regional and international artists. Members will also be offered “modern gadgets, state-of-the-art amenities, classic food dishes, and a lavish bar setup.”

Last year, Cypress at Fountain Place announced the addition of two food and beverage experts with Michelin-starred backgrounds, including General Manager David Bacharach (The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon) and Executive Chef Joseph Rolling (The French Laundry, Opus at the Belfry House).

And now we know what kind of food will be offered at the new spot. David Bachrach, General Manager of Cypress, tells PaperCity that “the cuisine style at Cypress Club will be classic European culinary techniques with a modern American approach incorporating elements from European, East Asian, and Mediterranean traditions.”

He says that the menu’s signature dishes will revolve around seasonal ingredients, creative flavor combinations, and careful attention to texture. A few highlights that guests can expect include crispy duck salad, “Julia Childs” Lobster à l’Américaine, and braised short rib ravioli with black truffle. How do we get an invite?