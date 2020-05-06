The Return of Your Happy Place — The Dallas Arboretum Outlines a Tentative Reopening

The Dallas Arboretum may be reopening soon. Here's what you need to know.

There’s no such thing as a bad time to visit the Dallas Arboretum. The sprawling grounds are a lush, stunning testament to the art of gardening throughout the seasons. But the warm weather months are a particularly beautiful time to see the Arboretum in bloom. And though the cool summer concert series has understandably been canceled for the time being, the Dallas attraction hopes to open its gates (safely) to guests again soon.

The Arboretum staff shared their reopening plan this Tuesday, May 5, with the Quality of Life Committee of the City Council. Tomorrow, the Dallas Park and Recreation Board will review the same presentation. If approved, the Dallas Arboretum will move forward, opening first to members from May 8 to 29, then to public on Saturday, May 30.

If plans are approved, here’s what you can expect when visiting the Arboretum this summer.

To visit the gardens, you’ll have to reserve tickets in advance online. Tickets will have a designated time block.

The maximum amount of guests for each four-hour time block will be 250 to ensure no more than 1,000 visitors are in the Arboretum at a time. Color-coded wristbands will be given to guests to help manage guest access.

Wagon rentals, trams, and golf carts will not be available. You also won’t be able to use water stations or a vending machine. Food service will be “very limited.”

Ground markings and signage will be implemented throughout the garden paths to help keep foot traffic flowing in one direction.

Public buildings, including the Children’s Garden, will remain closed. Limited restroom facilities will be open and cleaned with increased frequency.

The Arboretum will follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks throughout the gardens.

Though only Arboretum members will be permitted into the gardens until May 30th, first responders will be able receive tickets for a soft opening from May 11 to 14.