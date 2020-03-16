Culture / Newsy

A Dallas DJ and Music Venue Team Up to Support Local Performers

Plus, Other Ways to Help Our Creative Community

BY // 03.16.20
Locals Only Streaming

DJ Blake Ward has started raising money to create Locals Only Streaming shows.

With most, if not all, live events being canceled, freelance artists who rely on shows and performances as their main source of income are struggling. Local Dallas DJ Blake Ward (of Disco, TX) sent out an email on March 14 with an idea to help Dallas’ creative community.

“Joel Stephenson from Doublewide called me today about livestreaming a DJ set for at home entertainment, and by the end of it, we had developed a concept for a whole local youtube channel featuring performances by some of your favorite people,” Ward writes.

The concept the two came up with is a Locals Only Streaming show. Double Wide and Disco, TX are teaming up to bring fresh entertainment into your home, featuring popular (and currently out-of-work) performers. So far, they have about $800 raised on their Kickstarter and are hoping to collect at least $1,200.

DJ Blake Ward creative community
DJ Blake Ward performing in Dallas

With donations, locals can fund segments and support for local performers. Most of the money will go to performers and production teams (video production by Jason Whitbeck of Yes Go Productions) putting on the show. Double Wide will not receive any of the profits, but will be providing the performance space for taping.

Pledges come with rewards, too. Like two tickets to the next Disco, TX show if you spend more than $60 or a one hour DJ lesson by Ward if you give $200. The show will stream concerts from DFW’s favorite musicians, including DJ and funk musician Ronnie Heart, rapper 88 Killa, R&B singer Larry gEE, and more.

Another local initiative is by Dallas artist Darryl Ratcliff. He started a Go Fund Me campaign, Dallas Artist Relief Fund: Creative and Cultural Workers, where you can raise money to support artists and freelancers in the community. “Our intention is to collectively raise funds to provide emergency and preventative resources to those at financial risk as our government is doing little to protect our well-being,” writes Ratcliff.

Other local and national arts resources are being introduced constantly, including several grants, emergency relief funds, freelance resources, writer’s funds, and more. Naturally (and thankfully), the creative community refuses to sit still.

