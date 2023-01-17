Deep Vellum Books
Wild Detectives
Interabang Books
Poets Oak Cliff
Half Price Books Dallas
01
05

Deep Vellum Books has coffee, culture, and lots of indie books.

02
05

Bishop Art's Wild Detectives hosts tons of events, and also has a bar.

03
05

Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.

04
05

Poets Oak Cliff bookshop offers poetry, non-fiction, kids books, and more. (Courtesy of Poets)

05
05

The flagship Half Price Books is in Dallas. (Courtesy of Cunningham Architects)

Deep Vellum Books
Wild Detectives
Interabang Books
Poets Oak Cliff
Half Price Books Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Local Bookstores in Dallas

A Deep Ellum Retreat, Cozy Bishop Arts Spots, the Half Price of All Half Prices, and More

BY // 01.17.23
Deep Vellum Books has coffee, culture, and lots of indie books.
Bishop Art's Wild Detectives hosts tons of events, and also has a bar.
Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.
Poets Oak Cliff bookshop offers poetry, non-fiction, kids books, and more. (Courtesy of Poets)
The flagship Half Price Books is in Dallas. (Courtesy of Cunningham Architects)
1
5

Deep Vellum Books has coffee, culture, and lots of indie books.

2
5

Bishop Art's Wild Detectives hosts tons of events, and also has a bar.

3
5

Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.

4
5

Poets Oak Cliff bookshop offers poetry, non-fiction, kids books, and more. (Courtesy of Poets)

5
5

The flagship Half Price Books is in Dallas. (Courtesy of Cunningham Architects)

Dallas’ best local bookstores know that books still matter in the digital age. Discover our favorite (mostly) indie retreats to have your next great getaway.

Updated January 2023

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce Street

Opened in 2016, this Deep Ellum bookstore is an independent spot to find local authors and beyond. There’s also a coffee shop and events constantly going on. The store specializes in small presses, women authors, authors of color, translations, and Spanish language books. From poetry open mics to writing workshops, Deep Vellum is a nice little bookshop to meet new people and learn.

 

Wild Detectives
Bishop Art’s Wild Detectives hosts tons of events, and also has a bar.

The Wild Detectives

314 W. Eighth Street

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

Located in the Bishop Arts District, this indie bookshop doubles as a coffee shop and bar. It was founded by two Spanish civil engineers, Javier García del Moral and Paco Vique, in 2014. In the space, it’s encouraged to have a drink and converse with one another about ideas and books. The shop also hosts tons of events like readings, music shows, tastings, and screenings.

 

Interabang Books
Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.

Interabang Books

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 142

Reopened at Pavilion On Lovers Lane after a tornado destroyed the original spot in 2019, this indie bookshop offers a handpicked selection of books and gifts for kids and adults. They also host signings with favorite authors and host book clubs. With over 12,000 titles, there’s a lot to discover at this local shop.

 

Half Price Books Dallas
The flagship Half Price Books is in Dallas. (Courtesy of Cunningham Architects)

Half Price Books

5803 E. Northwest Highway

Half Price Book’s flagship store is in Dallas. It’s so huge that you can get lost spending hours browsing its extensive collection of books, vinyl, movies, and gifts. The store is also a prime spot for book signings and author events. At this spot, there’s also plenty of room to study or sit down and start that new book you’ve been dying to read.

 

Poets Oak Cliff Dallas bookstores
Poets Oak Cliff bookshop offers poetry, non-fiction, kids books, and more. (Courtesy of Poets)

Poets Bookshop

506 N. Bishop Avenue

Opened in 2020 by local poet Marc Cavazos, Poets is a neighborhood bookstore in the bustling Bishop Arts District. The shop has two sections for books: Literary and Discourse. You can find fiction and poetry, from bestsellers to new releases in Literary and nonfiction, memoirs, and social theories in Discourse. They also have a kids’ and young adult section.

Featured Events
Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Curated Collection

Swipe
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X