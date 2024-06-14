Poets Oak Cliff
Poets Oak Cliff bookshop offers poetry, non-fiction, kids books, and more. (Courtesy of Poets)

Read Shop is a cozy new bookstore/coffee shop on Henderson Avenue. (Courtesy)

Deep Vellum Books has coffee, culture, and lots of indie books.

Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.

Bishop Art's Wild Detectives hosts tons of events, and also has a bar.

The flagship Half Price Books is in Dallas. (Courtesy of Cunningham Architects)

The 6 Best Local Bookstores in Dallas

06.14.24
Dallas’ best local bookstores know that books still matter in the digital age. Discover our favorite (mostly) indie retreats to have your next great getaway.

 

Read Shop

2730 N. Henderson Avenue

Brand new to Knox-Henderson (and making its Texas debut), this Atlanta-based bookstore was founded by Dan Collier in 2016. Owner of the now-closed The Merchant gift/coffee shop hybrid on Lower Greenville, Collier also owns Archer Paper Goods and Proper Wax Candle Shops in Deep Ellum. Situated in the former Emeralds to Coconuts space, the building had been vacant for quite a while and revamped for the new two-story bookstore/coffee shop. Along with bestsellers from big and small publishers, Read Shop by The Merchant is serving coffee from Stumptown Coffee Roasters and La Casita Bakeshop sweets.

 

The Wild Detectives

314 W. Eighth Street

Located in the Bishop Arts District, this indie bookshop doubles as a coffee shop and bar. It was founded by two Spanish civil engineers, Javier García del Moral and Paco Vique, in 2014. In the space, it’s encouraged to have a drink and converse with one another about ideas and books. The shop also hosts tons of events like readings, music shows, tastings, and screenings.

 

Interabang Books

5600 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 142

Reopened at Pavilion On Lovers Lane after a tornado destroyed the original spot in 2019, this indie bookshop offers a handpicked selection of books and gifts for kids and adults. They also host signings with favorite authors and host book clubs. With over 12,000 titles, there’s a lot to discover at this local shop.

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce Street

Opened in 2016, this Deep Ellum bookstore is an independent spot to find local authors and beyond. There’s also a coffee shop and events constantly going on. The store specializes in small presses, women authors, authors of color, translations, and Spanish language books. From poetry open mics to writing workshops, Deep Vellum is a nice little bookshop to meet new people and learn.

 

Half Price Books

5803 E. Northwest Highway

Half Price Book’s flagship store is in Dallas. It’s so huge that you can get lost spending hours browsing its extensive collection of books, vinyl, movies, and gifts. The store is also a prime spot for book signings and author events. At this spot, there’s also plenty of room to study or sit down and start that new book you’ve been dying to read.

 

Poets Bookshop

506 N. Bishop Avenue

Opened in 2020 by local poet Marc Cavazos, Poets is a neighborhood bookstore in the bustling Bishop Arts District. The shop has two sections for books: Literary and Discourse. You can find fiction and poetry, from bestsellers to new releases in Literary and nonfiction, memoirs, and social theories in Discourse. They also have a kids’ and young adult section.

