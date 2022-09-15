The Scariest Haunted Houses in North Texas

September is here and autumn has unofficially begun. The pumpkin spice lattes have emerged and some of us are already breaking out the sweaters any time it dips below 90 degrees. And for those of us Halloween fanatics, the spooky holiday cannot come soon enough.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until October 31 to start the freaky festivities. Haunted houses around Dallas-Fort Worth are opening their doors this weekend and we’ve compiled a list of the best.

Call it your early Halloween season cheat sheet:

Dark Hour Haunted House

701 Taylor Drive, Plano

Ranked No. 4 in America on USA Today’s Top Haunted Houses list, Dark Hour is one unique spooky attraction. With stellar sets and professional actors, your trek through the grounds of Coven Manor, which is filled with 13 nightmarish witches that will have you shaking in your boots. Dark Hour opens September 17 and runs through October 31.

SHOP Swipe EXPERIENCE ELEGANCE RADIANT VERSATILE BRILLANT LOVE GRACE BREATHTAKING NOMADIC SPIRIT PRECIOUS INDULGE EXPLORE ELEVATED QUALITY BEEF CARPACCIO

























Next

Cutting Edge Haunted House

1701 E. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

This house of frights is worth the trip over to Fort Worth for a frightening, fun night. As the former Guinness World Record holder for “World’s Largest Walk Through Haunted House,” you get plenty of chills for your cash in this one. Located in an abandoned meatpacking factory, Cutting Edge is filled with all sorts of terrors. Creepy clowns and monsters inhabit the 55-minute experience. Cutting Edge opens September 30 and closes November 5.

Moxley Manor

510 Harwood Road, Bedford

This haunted attraction is based on the true story of a family which was brutally murdered in the 1920s, giving it an extra eeriness. It even may be a little too much real life. The original home (and site of the murders) is closed due to safety reasons, but the recreated experience is still pretty frightening.

Along with the Manor, a $30 general admission ticket grants you access to the newer Big Top Terror and Regan’s Revenge haunted houses as well. Moxley Manor opens September 30 and keeps the frights going through Halloween night.

Hangman’s House of Horrors

4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth

A favorite DFW haunted house for the last three decades, this Fort Worth nightmare opens on September 30. The scary story follows the legend of serial killer Hezekiah Jones (The Hangman) and an 1882 October night when he was hung by a lynch mob. The next day, his body had disappeared. And apparently, he cannot die until he claims the lives of those 120 people that killed him. Get your tickets here.

Thrillvania Haunted House Park

2330 County Road 138, Terrell

This Terrell haunted house offers three different experiences over 50 acres. The first is The World Famous Haunted Verdun Manor — home of a psychopathic werewolf in 1901. Cassandra’s House of Clowns is pretty self-explanatory and just sounds terrifying. And Sam Hain’s Trail of Torment follows the story of a man bitten by Lady Cassandra (from the house of clowns), who now lures and torments humans that pass by. Tickets are on sale now for dates in October.