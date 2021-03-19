Culture

How Dallas Women Do It — Stephanie Taylor Jackson

The Popular Lifestyle Blogger on Balancing Work and Her Eponymous Website

BY Susannah Hutcheson // 03.19.21
Stephanie Taylor Jackson

Dallas' Stephanie Taylor Jackson

Stephanie Taylor Jackson knows how to juggle. The mother and multi-hyphenate works in corporate for a luxury retail brand by day, and runs a wildly successful blog by night (and early mornings). By partnering with brands like Nordstrom, Pantene, and Halston and offering her real-life advice on everything from finance to motherhood, the mission for her platform is clear: to go for all the things.

Stephanie talks with PaperCity about everything from her surprising pick for best margarita to the epiphany she had in her 20s.

What’s your Dallas-area coffee order?
Stephanie: I don’t drink coffee, but I am a tea drinker. I love an iced green tea unsweetened from Starbucks. That’s my fave.

 

What’s the best Dallas meal you’ve ever eaten?
Stephanie: The best meal is hard to say, because it was probably a home-cooked dish from my sister who is basically a chef. But my all-time favorite meal in Dallas is Crab Station. I love boiled seafood! Their peel & eat shrimp dipped in the extra shazam sauce is next level. Can’t forget the side of Cajun fries either!

 

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED

What is your favorite Dallas wellness spot?
Stephanie: I recently discovered Hiatus Spa, and had an amazing experience. I really, really enjoy it.

 

What is your ideal hidden Dallas spot?
Stephanie: My sisters and I love Tricky Fish in Richardson. We’ve said multiple times, ‘I hope people don’t start going there!’ They have the best margarita I’ve ever had in my life. Best margarita in Dallas, and I don’t think many people know that.

 

What does your career and blogging journey look like?
Stephanie: I have a retail background, so started my career in big-box retail. I worked at Target for almost seven years. I was in a management role there as a store director, and I managed two stores in Houston. I really wanted to get out of big-box retail and into luxury retail, so I made the transition to an affordable luxury brand a few years ago. I recently landed my dream job — almost two years ago — working for a luxury designer in corporate retail. I’m doing something that I’ve always wanted to do and it’s been a natural progression for me over the years.

My blog is something that is also very much a full-time job and keeps me extremely busy. Both of them are full-time and take up a full-time amount of time, so my blog happens early mornings before everyone is awake in the house or at night after everyone goes to sleep, and on weekends. [My life] is really non-stop, but both are things I’ve worked really hard for. So for now, I’m doing both and enjoying both.

 

How do you prioritize your own mental and physical health?
Stephanie: I try to remember what it feels like when I don’t take care of those things. It feels very stressful, I’m not my best self, and I think that’s reflective in how I interact with my kids and how I perform at work. So I always try to make sure that’s a priority for me, and that I’m taking that time.

Last month [that meant] a sister night out and my first night away from Zoe, my new baby. This month, it was a night out with my girlfriends. I try to just make sure that that time is planned out. You have to be really intentional about it, I’ve found. It doesn’t just happen at this point in my life, and you have to really plan it out to make sure it can work into your busy schedule — because it’s very necessary.

 

What advice would you give to Dallas women?
Stephanie: Just go for it — whatever it is that you’ve been wondering what people would think or [whatever it is] that you’ve been wondering worst-case scenario. If it’s the business, start it. If it’s the idea, put the business plan together and go for it.

In my mid-twenties I realized I only have one life, so I’m going to go for all of the things. That’s something I tell all of my friends. Just go for it. What are you afraid of? Just do it. Worst thing that can happen is that you figure out a different course of action you need to take. Just

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X