This Experiential Dallas Store is Making Sure Every Child Gets a Birthday Party in the Era of Covid-19

I‘m not really looking forward to my birthday next month. One, because I’m at that weird mid-twenties age where there isn’t much significance in turning another year older and two, because we’ll probably still be in quarantine.

My plans of going out into the world and celebrating with a weekend getaway, concert, or even just a trip to a restaurant, are out the window. But for me, that’s okay — I’ve already accepted the mediocrity of turning 26. I’ll probably just order a bottle of wine and look at this meme of Baby Yoda over and over because it makes me laugh. But, what about the kids with birthdays this month and next? Thankfully, CAMP, the New York import and family experience store at The Hill, found a way to keep birthday parties alive in the era of COVID-19.

To make sure no child’s special day goes uncelebrated this year, CAMP will host free 30- to 40-minute birthday parties each afternoon online, live streaming everything from magic shows and story time to virtual dance parties.

A new kind of children’s retail store, CAMP, opened at The Hill in October, with thoughtful retail and immersive experiences beyond a “magic door.”

If it’s your little one’s birthday, all you have to do is visit CAMP’s website, click “Celebrate a Birthday,” and fill out information and fun facts (e.g. favorite song), your child’s age, and how many friends plan to attend the party. Should someone want to send a gift, anything from Camp’s well-edited retail selection can be sent safely to do your door.

In addition, CAMP has just launched a free activity and coloring book available to download on their website. A brand new chapter added each week. Considering the therapeutic benefits of coloring books, maybe that will be my gift to myself — in addition to the Baby Yoda meme.