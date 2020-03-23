Culture / Newsy

Cultivating Community During the Coronavirus — How The Slate is Creating Programming for Uncertain Times

The Innovative Co-Working Company is Offering Free Studio Space to Small Businesses

BY // 03.23.20
the-slate_3182

Dallas artist Taelor Fisher teaches a family-friendly class using The Slate's in-house studio.

In Dallas’ crowded co-working scene, The Slate has always found a way to stand out. Founded by sisters Jodie Hasting and Shelly Slater, the highly curated Design District co-working space offers a wellness room, a podcast setup, a boutique filled with social impact brands, and an in-house studio built by WFAA’s News Channel 8, where Slater served as an anchor for 10 years.

Bust as more small businesses have pivoted their operations to the internet during the COVID-19 outbreak, the team at The Slate decided to start lending the fully equipped studio, with its massive white cyclorama wall, to small businesses in need of a virtual platform — free of charge.

Last week, Dallas-based Session Pilates hosted back-to-back workouts. Taelor Fisher taught a family-friend art class. Hari Mari co-founder Lila Stewart shared how her successful Dallas-based company is rethinking its business plan during these times. The content is available to stream for free on The Slate’s Facebook page — which offers a slightly clearer picture than what you might find on Instagram Live or IG TV. “We have a whole series. It’s going to be a little all over the board,” Slater tells PaperCity. “Some of it will be serious — someone is coming in tot talk about depression and anxiety. Some of it will just be super fun.”

the-slate_3160 the slate
Brittany Grignon and West Gissinger of Session Pilates record a mat Pilates class at The Slate.

In light of Dallas’ shelter-in-place order, going into effect at midnight, the team at The Slate is working around the clock today (at a safe social distance) to ensure there’s fresh content for at least the next week. See below for The Slate’s schedule of workouts, tutors, family-friendly gardening lessons and a cooking class that offers tips on fridge and pantry preservation. And tune in live tonight at 8 p.m. for “Faith Over Fear” with author and podcaster Tova Sido.

“The goal: to use our commercial production studio to keep community alive. We can still be connected even if it’s not face to face,” Slater says. “With my background, it feels just like home to me. It feels like I’m running my own little newsroom.”

Monday (March 23): Podcaster Tova Sido will go live at 8 p.m. for a conversation about “Faith over Fear.”

Tuesday (March 24): Dinner Re-invented will be offering cooking classes with kids, while offering tips about the best foods to preserve.

Wednesday (March 25): Yoga and mindfulness.

Thursday (March 26): Rev. Paul Rasmussen from Highland Park Methodist will be in the studio.

Friday (March 27):  Shine Hot Pilates will host a workout.

Monday (March 30): Pilates Barre will host a workout.

Tuesday (March 31):  Tutors for different ages.

Wednesday (April 1): Kid-friendly gardening lessons.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X