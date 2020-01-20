The Birthday Project
Culture / Entertainment

Mardi Gras Hits Dallas, Astronaut Tells All and Wedding Mania Takes Hold — Best Things to do in North Texas

Your Complete Weekend Guide

BY // 01.20.20
Dallas-Fort Worth weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series.

Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party

Head over to Downtown Plano this Thursday for a special Mardi Gras Pop-Up Party. The Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau is bringing the Mardi Gras experience to Dallas with live entertainment, food and more.

Chef Damien Chapman (owner of Shreveport’s historic creole restaurant Orlandeaux’s Cafe) will be serving his signature gumbo. There will also be king cake tastings, door prizes and live music from Shreveport party band, Musikology. The free event takes place from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

mardi gras plano

Captain Scott Kelly

As part of AT&T Performing Arts Center’s “hearhere Series,” history-making astronaut Captain Scott Kelly will speak at Winspear Opera House this Thursday at 7:30 pm.

The Texas astronaut, who spent a year in space and wrote a memoir chronicling his adventures (Endurance: My Year In Space and Our Journey to Mars), represents the true American spirit of adventure, resilience and leadership. He also has great stories about life in space.

Tickets start at $39.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Bernadette Peters

This Friday through Saturday, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters will join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for three evenings of show-stopping musical numbers.

Long-time musical partner Marvin Laird will conduct the musical shows taking place on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $44.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

The Birthday Project Turns 8

Dress up in your best 1980s attire this Saturday night for The Birthday Project‘s eighth annual charity event. Join the festivities at The Bomb Factory as the organization raises money to further their mission of bringing joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthday parties.

The party is from 7 pm to 10 pm with a VIP after party following until 1 am. General admission tickets cost $200.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Community Beer Co. 7 Year Anniversary

Come celebrate seven years of brewing at Community Beer Co.’s 7th Anniversary party on Saturday. From noon to 6:30 pm, the “Vintage Vegas” themed party will include more than 70 beers, local music, bites from local food trucks, local artists, craft vendors and more.

Tickets start at $30.77.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Dallas Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival

On Saturday, head to Nodding Donkey or State & Allen for the 2020 Dallas Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival. The afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm) will consist of tastings of all whiskey varietals, from scotch and Irish to single malt and blend to bourbon and rye.

For $35, general admission tickets include two hours of whiskey tasting, 15 tasting tickets with .25 ounce pours, and food and drink specials.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Dallas Bridal Show

If you just got engaged, or enjoy all things weddings, the Dallas Bridal Show is in town this weekend. Dallas Market Hall is hosting the 31st annual event from Saturday to Sunday at 10 am to 5 pm.

The weekend features more than 300 wedding businesses, daily fashion shows, door prizes and giveaways and new wedding trends. From dresses to decor, Dallas is the third largest bridal event in the entire United States. Tickets for admission cost $12.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Zest Fest

Love all things spicy? This Friday through Sunday, Irving Convention Center is hosting Zest Fest. A fiery foods experience, the weekend will include exhibitors from all over with the spiciest products. There will be cooking demos by celeb chefs, live music, interactive contests and thousands of bold food samples. From mom and pop brands to industry leaders, this is the ultimate event for bold and flavorful food enthusiasts.

Tickets start at $15.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

