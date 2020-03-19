Two Dallas Companies Team Up to Bring Some Stress Relief To Your Door

Ah, the relaxing act of gardening. I don’t do it, but I hear it’s nice. To ease some of the stress and anxiety of what’s going on in the world right now, Dallas-based rideshare company Alto (which has pivoted to focus on deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic) and local gardening kit business Gardenuity have teamed up to bring at-home gardening kits right to your door starting today. Founded by Donna Letier, the latter company makes the act of growing so simple, even I might be able to do it.

“In these times of uncertainty, it’s the little things such as nurturing your own garden and connecting with nature that will keep us grounded and growing gratitude,” said Letier in a release. “Gardens are an opportunity to nurture and be nurtured. They offer a way to connect to be a part of something good.”

Each container garden comes with everything you need: a portable and reusable grow bag, fully rooted plants matched to the location and season, one gallon of foundation compost, coir, soil primer, micro nutrients, PH toner, 30- and 60-day feeding, and a Seasonal Grow Pro membership.

“Gardening has always been a way to connect with each other, nature and gratitude. Stepping outside even for 15 minutes can lift our spirits, and develop a growth mindset at any age,” said Letier.

If you’re interested in a gardening kit (and supporting to innovative local businesses), all you have to do is order on Gardenuity’s website and enter the code “ALTO: at checkout to receive free same-day delivery (if placed by 2 pm) or next-day by an Alto vehicle within the area.

“Our business is rapidly evolving to serve changing customer needs,” said Will Coleman, CEO of Alto. “As a customer of Gardenuity, I know that their products can provide a meaningful connection to nature and a great activity for individuals and families. These are so important in our current context. And as a founder, I’m excited about the opportunity to support not only our customers but also our drivers and a fellow local business through this partnership.”