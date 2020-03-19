gardenuity
Gardenuity
Gardenuity
Alto
01
04

Gardenuity sells herbs and harder-to-grow vegetables as live plants.

02
04

Gardenuity has teamed up with Alto to deliver gardening kits to homes.

03
04

Alto and Gardenuity are trying to ease some stress during social distancing with at-home gardening kits.

04
04

Dallas-based Alto has also teamed up with other local restaurants and companies to deliver to Dallasites.

gardenuity
Gardenuity
Gardenuity
Alto
Culture / Newsy

Two Dallas Companies Team Up to Bring Some Stress Relief To Your Door

Alto and Gardenuity Are Delivering Gardening Kits to DFW Homes

BY // 03.19.20
Gardenuity sells herbs and harder-to-grow vegetables as live plants.
Gardenuity has teamed up with Alto to deliver gardening kits to homes.
Alto and Gardenuity are trying to ease some stress during social distancing with at-home gardening kits.
Dallas-based Alto has also teamed up with other local restaurants and companies to deliver to Dallasites.
1
4

Gardenuity sells herbs and harder-to-grow vegetables as live plants.

2
4

Gardenuity has teamed up with Alto to deliver gardening kits to homes.

3
4

Alto and Gardenuity are trying to ease some stress during social distancing with at-home gardening kits.

4
4

Dallas-based Alto has also teamed up with other local restaurants and companies to deliver to Dallasites.

Ah, the relaxing act of gardening. I don’t do it, but I hear it’s nice. To ease some of the stress and anxiety of what’s going on in the world right now, Dallas-based rideshare company Alto (which has pivoted to focus on deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic) and local gardening kit business Gardenuity have teamed up to bring at-home gardening kits right to your door starting today. Founded by Donna Letier, the latter company makes the act of growing so simple, even I might be able to do it.

“In these times of uncertainty, it’s the little things such as nurturing your own garden and connecting with nature that will keep us grounded and growing gratitude,” said Letier in a release. “Gardens are an opportunity to nurture and be nurtured. They offer a way to connect to be a part of something good.”

Gardenuity

Each container garden comes with everything you need: a portable and reusable grow bag, fully rooted plants matched to the location and season, one gallon of foundation compost, coir, soil primer, micro nutrients, PH toner, 30- and 60-day feeding, and a Seasonal Grow Pro membership.

“Gardening has always been a way to connect with each other, nature and gratitude. Stepping outside even for 15 minutes can lift our spirits, and develop a growth mindset at any age,” said Letier.

If you’re interested in a gardening kit (and supporting to innovative local businesses), all you have to do is order on Gardenuity’s website and enter the code “ALTO: at checkout to receive free same-day delivery (if placed by 2 pm) or next-day by an Alto vehicle within the area.

“Our business is rapidly evolving to serve changing customer needs,” said Will Coleman, CEO of Alto. “As a customer of Gardenuity, I know that their products can provide a meaningful connection to nature and a great activity for individuals and families. These are so important in our current context. And as a founder, I’m excited about the opportunity to support not only our customers but also our drivers and a fellow local business through this partnership.”

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X