Welcome Spring 2023 With 10 Stunning Scenes of Dallas-Fort Worth in Bloom

It may be a brisk 55 degrees in North Texas, but March 20, 2023, officially marks the first day of spring. And given Texas’ tendency to heat things up well before spring break, parks and plant beds across Dallas-Fort Worth are already dotted with cheery pastels and vibrant hues. For an easily accessible visual sampling of the season, we’ve gathered a few of the most striking scenes of Dallas-Fort Worth in bloom.

The Dallas Arboretum

According to the Dallas Arboretum’s incredibly talented VP of Gardens Dave Forehand, it’s peak tulip season. Stroll accordingly.

The Dallas Galleria

Witness 375 larger-than-life blooms assemble atop the Dallas Galleria ice rink.

Fort Worth Botanic Gardens

A quick glimpse at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden‘s wonderful “World of Orchids” exhibit, on view in the rainforest conservatory through April 9.

Highland Park Village

Celebrate the season with pastel blooms and a biannual shopping stroll (on April 1, 2023) at the historic Dallas destination.

NorthPark Center

A living color swatch to inspire your next shopping trip.

TCU

Times may change, but campus beautification remains a powerful force in any spring semester.

The Katy Trail

From wisteria to flowering quince, the beloved Dallas trail welcomes a dazzling display of color each spring.

The Kimbell Arts Museum

The perfect backdrop for Joan Miró’s playful Woman Addressing the Public is a splash of deep red tulips.

Dallas Farmers Market

Dallas blooms ready for the taking at the sprawling downtown market.

Texas Discovery Garden

A little Instagram eye candy and some education on the Texas Redbud, a native species and important source of nectar for bees and butterflies.