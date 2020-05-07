View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Dj Blake Ward Virtual Events
Nosh Bistro
Texas Ale Project bingo
Harry Potter
DJ Souljah
01
05

DJ Blake Ward is hosting a virtual music event this Friday on Twitch. (Courtesy of DJ Blake Ward)

02
05

Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine night (in person and virtually). (Courtesy of Nosh)

03
05

Pick up a bingo card at Texas Ale Project's beer-to-go drive-thru before this Friday. (Courtesy of Texas Ale Project)

04
05

Catch the first Harry Potter film at Coyote Drive-In Theater this weekend.

05
05

DJ Souljah is known for DJing tons of events in Dallas.

Dj Blake Ward Virtual Events
Nosh Bistro
Texas Ale Project bingo
Harry Potter
DJ Souljah
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Virtual (And Socially Distanced) Events in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

Enjoy At-Home Wine Dinners, Stream DJ Sets, and Be a Part of Drive-In Theaters' Big Moment

BY // 05.07.20
DJ Blake Ward is hosting a virtual music event this Friday on Twitch. (Courtesy of DJ Blake Ward)
Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine night (in person and virtually). (Courtesy of Nosh)
Pick up a bingo card at Texas Ale Project's beer-to-go drive-thru before this Friday. (Courtesy of Texas Ale Project)
Catch the first Harry Potter film at Coyote Drive-In Theater this weekend.
DJ Souljah is known for DJing tons of events in Dallas.
1
5

DJ Blake Ward is hosting a virtual music event this Friday on Twitch. (Courtesy of DJ Blake Ward)

2
5

Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine night (in person and virtually). (Courtesy of Nosh)

3
5

Pick up a bingo card at Texas Ale Project's beer-to-go drive-thru before this Friday. (Courtesy of Texas Ale Project)

4
5

Catch the first Harry Potter film at Coyote Drive-In Theater this weekend.

5
5

DJ Souljah is known for DJing tons of events in Dallas.

These days, each weekend offers a unique challenge: how to make it feel new and exciting when they’re all predominantly spent at home? Fortunately, virtual and socially distanced events are still aplenty, so we’ve rounded up a few to round out your weekend.

Nosh Bistro
Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine night (in person and virtually). (Courtesy of Nosh)

Foodie Events

This Saturday, May 9, Nosh Bistro is hosting a dine-in and virtual wine dinner at 6 pm. Chef Ryan Carbery will join Refined Hospitality Concept’s CEO Robert Hall, a noted wine expert, to host the dinner. Guests can dine-in and experience the wine dinner firsthand for $83 per person, or participate virtually on Facebook after purchasing the three-course meal kit and wines with curbside pickup. At-home meals are $38 per couple with additional charges for wine and a pre-dinner Diplomatico Mojito. Order in advance here.

 

Texas Ale Project bingo
Pick up a bingo card at Texas Ale Project’s beer-to-go drive-thru before this Friday. (Courtesy of Texas Ale Project)

Texas Ale Project is hosting a Zoom Bingo event this Friday, May 8 at 8 pm. To pick up your bingo card, just drive through the beer-to-go drive-thru (no purchase required, but why not grab some Fire Ant Funerals or 50 Ft Jackrabbits to drink while playing?). Then all you have to do is sign into Zoom through this link.

Entertainment

Most indoor Texas movie theaters haven’t made the move to open yet, but there are still drive-in theaters (which are really having their moment) in North Texas. Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In Theater is playing several films this weekend. Catch a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StoneSonic the Hedgehog, Trolls Word Tour, or The Invisible Man from the safety of your car.

On Thursday, DJ Souljah is hosting his online House Party through Twitch at 11:11 pm. Have your own dance event by going to twitch.tv/iamdjsouljah.

Trending Stories

Swipe
  • TOP STORIES TEST
  • TOP STORIES TEST
  • TOP STORIES TEST
  • TOP STORIES TEST
  • TOP STORIES TEST
  • TOP STORIES TEST

And on Friday at 8 pm, DJ Blake Ward is streaming another set, Disco, TX Livestream! Show Me Your Pets, through Twitch.

DJ Blake Ward
DJ Blake Ward performing in Dallas.

 

Also, of course, it’s Mother’s Day this weekend. If you’re not set on being in a dining room just yet, there are several local restaurants offering meals to-go.

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Socializing in Place

What Texas' Social Set is Doing in Isolation
Houston’s Marvelous Mrs. Hurley Tackles Social Distancing with a Light Heart, a Tiger Sense and Skinny Margaritas
Houston’s Marvelous Mrs. Hurley Tackles Social Distancing with a Light Heart, a Tiger Sense and Skinny Margaritas
How Park House Proprietress Deborah Scott Shelters at Home
How Park House Proprietress Deborah Scott Shelters at Home
The Restaurants, Movies, and Cocktails a Dallas Philanthropist Relies on in Quarantine
The Restaurants, Movies, and Cocktails a Dallas Philanthropist Relies on in Quarantine
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X