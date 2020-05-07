The Best Virtual (And Socially Distanced) Events in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

These days, each weekend offers a unique challenge: how to make it feel new and exciting when they’re all predominantly spent at home? Fortunately, virtual and socially distanced events are still aplenty, so we’ve rounded up a few to round out your weekend.

Nosh Bistro is hosting another wine night (in person and virtually). (Courtesy of Nosh)

Foodie Events

This Saturday, May 9, Nosh Bistro is hosting a dine-in and virtual wine dinner at 6 pm. Chef Ryan Carbery will join Refined Hospitality Concept’s CEO Robert Hall, a noted wine expert, to host the dinner. Guests can dine-in and experience the wine dinner firsthand for $83 per person, or participate virtually on Facebook after purchasing the three-course meal kit and wines with curbside pickup. At-home meals are $38 per couple with additional charges for wine and a pre-dinner Diplomatico Mojito. Order in advance here.

Pick up a bingo card at Texas Ale Project’s beer-to-go drive-thru before this Friday. (Courtesy of Texas Ale Project)

Texas Ale Project is hosting a Zoom Bingo event this Friday, May 8 at 8 pm. To pick up your bingo card, just drive through the beer-to-go drive-thru (no purchase required, but why not grab some Fire Ant Funerals or 50 Ft Jackrabbits to drink while playing?). Then all you have to do is sign into Zoom through this link.

Entertainment

Most indoor Texas movie theaters haven’t made the move to open yet, but there are still drive-in theaters (which are really having their moment) in North Texas. Fort Worth’s Coyote Drive-In Theater is playing several films this weekend. Catch a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Sonic the Hedgehog, Trolls Word Tour, or The Invisible Man from the safety of your car.

On Thursday, DJ Souljah is hosting his online House Party through Twitch at 11:11 pm. Have your own dance event by going to twitch.tv/iamdjsouljah.

Trending Stories Swipe









Next

And on Friday at 8 pm, DJ Blake Ward is streaming another set, Disco, TX Livestream! Show Me Your Pets, through Twitch.

DJ Blake Ward performing in Dallas.

Also, of course, it’s Mother’s Day this weekend. If you’re not set on being in a dining room just yet, there are several local restaurants offering meals to-go.