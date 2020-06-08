Rupert_Blue_2[1]
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
Heritage Auctions’ new global headquarters near DFW Airport.
01
05

Rupert Blue was United States Surgeon General from 1912 to 1920.

02
05

The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.

03
05

The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”

04
05

The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.

05
05

Heritage Auctions' new global headquarters near DFW Airport.

Rupert_Blue_2[1]
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
Heritage Auctions’ new global headquarters near DFW Airport.
Culture / Culture - Dallas

Extremely Rare Piece — Owned by the Surgeon General That Guided Through the Spanish Flu Pandemic — is Up for Auction This Week

A Century-Old Patek Philippe is a Sign of the Times

BY // 06.08.20
Rupert Blue was United States Surgeon General from 1912 to 1920.
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”
The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.
Heritage Auctions' new global headquarters near DFW Airport.
1
5

Rupert Blue was United States Surgeon General from 1912 to 1920.

2
5

The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.

3
5

The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”

4
5

The historically significant Patek Philippe chronograph owned by U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue will be auctioned on June 9 at Heritage Auctions.

5
5

Heritage Auctions' new global headquarters near DFW Airport.

This auction couldn’t have been timed better.

As America struggles against the Covid-19 pandemic, we are reminded that 100 years earlier, a United States surgeon general named Rupert Blue successfully guided us through another horrific global outbreak, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

On June 9, Heritage Auctions is offering a historically important chronograph owned by Blue at its Watches & Fine Timepieces Signature Auction sale.

The 18-karat gold Patek Philippe pocket watch was gifted to Blue in 1908 by the city of San Francisco,  in gratitude for his service as a public health physician fighting bubonic plague outbreaks there. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”

The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”
The 18K Patek Philippe pocket watch was a gift from the city of San Francisco to public health physician Rupert Blue for his service during multiple bubonic plague outbreaks there. Blue later became the United States Surgeon General. The inside dust cover is inscribed: “To Rupert Blue P.A. Surgeon, U.S.P.H. and M.H.S. from the citizens of San Francisco. In grateful recognition of services rendered the city while in command of the Sanitation Campaign of 1908.”

Blue was United States surgeon general from 1912 – 1920. He counseled Americans to follow many of the protocols that resonate in 2020, including wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing, and temporarily closing schools and other establishments where large numbers of people gather.

The exquisitely crafted watch, which is estimated to have cost $1,000 when it was made in 1905, is expected to fetch $35,000 – $45,000 at the Heritage auction.

The Watches & Fine Timepieces sale is one of the first to be held at Heritage’s gleaming new global world headquarters located near DFW Airport.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X