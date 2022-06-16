Slide Into Summer at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Hotel With These Family-Friendly Perks

SER offers some of the best cuisine, wine, and views in the city.

The Hilton Anatole is an iconic urban resort right in the heart of Dallas. From hosting some of the city’s top philanthropic events each year to its seven acres of outdoor space, the Hilton Anatole is home to some of the best events in the Metroplex.

And this summer, the hotel is turning up the heat with a wide array of activities that truly make it your one-stop-summer-shop, whether you’re looking for an intimate couples staycation or some memorable family fun.

JadeWaters boasts two large waterslides.

JadeWaters

When it comes to family fun, JadeWaters is one of the best pools in the city, regardless of your age. The resort’s expansive pool complex features a lazy river, two 180-feet water slides, a swim-up bar, an adults-only leisure cove, a kid splash pad, cabana rentals, games and activities, and the JadeWaters Grill + Bar.

This summer, the Hilton Anatole is offering the JadeWaters Fun Package that includes a $50 daily dining credit, access to JadeWaters, and luxury accommodations. Additionally, the resort just launched its Kids Zone experience which includes a full schedule of activities available for families every day.

Dine pool-side or enjoy a cabana on the expansive pool deck.

For those looking to take in the experience from the pool deck, cabana rentals are available at JadeWaters and you can dine poolside with contactless ordering. You can lounge in style on a comfortable daybed for two, celebrate celebrity-style in a cabana designed for up to eight people (think: ceiling fan, small sofa, TV, WiFi, privacy drapes, a safe, a mini cooler with bottled water, and soda, and more) or spend the day in the shade of their deluxe cabanas, with space for up to 10 people.

V Spa

For parents or couples looking for a relaxing weekend away, the Hilton Anatole is the perfect location. Relax and indulge at the hotel’s serene V Spa during the day, located inside the resort’s gorgeous 80,000-square-foot Verandah Club. The spa has a wide array of massages, and also includes full-day access to the Eucalyptus Steam Room, Finnish Sauna, hot tub, Verandah Fitness Club, lap pool, and lounge areas.

SER Steak + Spirits

After a day of pampering and tranquility at the spa, enjoy an intimate dinner at SER Steak + Spirits. SER is the hotel’s rooftop steakhouse featuring an eclectic art collection. In addition to prime beef, locally sourced ingredients, and an extensive wine collection, it also serves breathtaking, unparalleled panoramic views of the Dallas skyline.

From the spa to the pool, the Hilton Anatole is truly your single summer fun destination where you can feel like you’ve escaped reality, but you’re so close to all our great city has to offer. Welcome to the summer entertainment complex right in your own backyard.