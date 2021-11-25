Dallas Park Place – The S-Class Sedan soaking up golden hour at the Dallas Arboretum
The S-Class Sedan soaking up golden hour at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Mercedes Benz S-Class' launch party overlooked White Rock Lake. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Park Place hosted its Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch party at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Heyward Tillman (left), and Maurice Gaurin, of Canali with Michele Crutcher and David Lawrence. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

David Cohen, Aeriel Woodkins, and Mondo Ramirez. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Guests enjoyed creative popcorn by Make Your Life Sweeter. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Joyce and Jerry Morrison. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Park Place laid out a spread worthy of fall's bounty. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Larry Greenhaw and Stacey Wiggins. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

The guest of honor, the Mercedes S-Class Sedan. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Lattoya Lartey and Jeneca Willis. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Lily and Jeannie Nguyen. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Maurice Gaurin and Heyward Tillman of Canali menswear. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Cheese sandwich appetizers during the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Rema and Dileep Sirur. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Sam Anvari and Linda Sulik. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

The Royal Dukes band took to the stage, entertaining the crowd. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Culture / Cars

A Car Worth Celebrating — Stylish Parties Herald Mercedes’ Iconic Sedan in North Texas

When a Special Car is the Guest of Honor

BY // 11.25.21
The S-Class Sedan soaking up golden hour at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Mercedes Benz S-Class' launch party overlooked White Rock Lake. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Park Place hosted its Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch party at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Heyward Tillman (left), and Maurice Gaurin, of Canali with Michele Crutcher and David Lawrence. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
David Cohen, Aeriel Woodkins, and Mondo Ramirez. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Guests enjoyed creative popcorn by Make Your Life Sweeter. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Joyce and Jerry Morrison. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Park Place laid out a spread worthy of fall's bounty. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Larry Greenhaw and Stacey Wiggins. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
The guest of honor, the Mercedes S-Class Sedan. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Lattoya Lartey and Jeneca Willis. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Lily and Jeannie Nguyen. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Maurice Gaurin and Heyward Tillman of Canali menswear. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Cheese sandwich appetizers during the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Rema and Dileep Sirur. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
Sam Anvari and Linda Sulik. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
The Royal Dukes band took to the stage, entertaining the crowd. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)
The S-Class Sedan soaking up golden hour at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Mercedes Benz S-Class' launch party overlooked White Rock Lake. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Park Place hosted its Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch party at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Heyward Tillman (left), and Maurice Gaurin, of Canali with Michele Crutcher and David Lawrence. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

David Cohen, Aeriel Woodkins, and Mondo Ramirez. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Guests enjoyed creative popcorn by Make Your Life Sweeter. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Joyce and Jerry Morrison. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Park Place laid out a spread worthy of fall's bounty. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Larry Greenhaw and Stacey Wiggins. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

The guest of honor, the Mercedes S-Class Sedan. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Lattoya Lartey and Jeneca Willis. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Lily and Jeannie Nguyen. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Maurice Gaurin and Heyward Tillman of Canali menswear. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Cheese sandwich appetizers during the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Rema and Dileep Sirur. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

Sam Anvari and Linda Sulik. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

The Royal Dukes band took to the stage, entertaining the crowd. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

A rarified guest list filled will true Mercedes-Benz fans have been treated to an epic series of launch parties around Dallas and Fort Worth. All to introduce the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan to North Texas with panache.

It began when Park Place Motorcars Arlington hosted a lively bash at the Clover Club of Arlington’s Live! by Loews Hotel.

Another S-Class soiree was hosted by Park Place Motorcars Dallas at the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum turned out to be the perfect backdrop for the always stylish Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with its gardens decked out in unrivaled autumn splendor. Guests enjoyed cocktails and tapas under twinkle lights, and were treated to an unforgettable sunset over White Rock Lake.

The S-Class Sedan soaking up golden hour at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

 

Luxury men’s clothing brand Canali brought along a selection from its NorthPark Center store. Also on hand for the smashing party were The Royal Dukes band, which took to the stage as the sun set.

As for the S-Class Sedan, it welcomed the crowd with open doors, showing off its handsome good looks as well as its sleek and unmistakable, sexy lines. This Mercedes is well known for its aerodynamic design, a feature which sets the S-Class apart.

Dallas Park Place hosted its Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch party at the Dallas Arboretum. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

 

Aside from passed hors d’oeuvres, and a grilled tapas bar, party goers were treated to mixed cocktails from Fort Worth distillery Silver Star Whiskey, like the specialty offering of the evening ― The Starry Palmer mixed with the distillery’s own own Silver Star Vodka, lemonade and tea. A sampling of Silver Star’s Texas Honey Whiskey was also available.

Specialty popcorn was supplied by Make Your Life Sweeter and JK Chocolates served up mini chocolate chip treats at the end of the night. Coffee drinks came courtesy of Carson Reynolds of Nightowl Coffee Cart.

Heyward Tillman left, and Maurice Gaurin, of Canali with Michele Crutcher and David Lawrence. (Photo by Michael Ainsworth)

 

The Mercedes Benz S-Class is in a class all its own, the epitome of luxury, comfort and pure enjoyment. The perfect interplay of comfort, technology and unparalleled safety features, make a bold confident statement. You won’t mistake this for just another car. The exclusive design and the elegant silhouette of this show stopper, flow in a consistent line from the stylish front end to its expressive tail.

This is a car worth throwing several parties to celebrate.

To learn much more about the latest Mercedes Benz S-Class — or to talk to the true experts — go to Park Place Motorcars

