View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture / Wellness

SoulCycle’s Dallas Locations Will be the First Studios to Reopen Internationally

Though the Spinning Giant has Outposts in Austin and Houston, Preston Hollow and Uptown Will Open First This Weekend

BY // 05.21.20
Dallas soulcycle reopening

Dallas’ boutique fitness studios didn’t jump to reopen when Governor Abbott permitted them to this Monday. Some opted for appointment-only sessions and few opened their doors with new class schedules and safety protocols in place. But as Texas forges ahead with reopening, more and more studios have announced opening dates, including national spinning giant SoulCycle, whose two Dallas outposts (in Preston Hollow and Uptown) will be the first of nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom to welcome clients back.

It’s hard to imagine what SoulCycle — whose many obsessives are drawn not just to the workout but the shared energy of others gathered in the dark room around them — will look like in a socially distanced world. A new page on the company’s website, “The SoulCycle Standard,” offers extensive details on what to expect at the studio, from checking in and what lockers you can use to whether or not the staff will be wearing masks. There’s also a section on “Rider Responsibility” (please resist the urge to high five).

I reached out to a SoulCycle representative to confirm that Dallas studios would be the first to reopen, and although they didn’t provide information as to why they chose the Uptown and Preston Hollow locations (the company also has location in Austin and Houston), it’s not hard to guess why. With coastal cities like Los Angeles and New York still largely on lockdown, and with our boutique fitness scene being as popular as it is (what we lack in nature we make up for in niche, indoor group fitness), Dallas is a good place for SoulCycle to perfect the ins and outs of socially distanced spinning before opening studio doors nationwide. Let’s hope all goes well.

One Lagree in Dallas.

More Studio Reopenings

Since our post last week, more studios have announced solidified opening dates and new safety protocols.

One Lagree: Reopening May 27 with amplified cleaning procedures, no-touch check-in, temperature checks, and a maximum of six clients per class.

Beyond Studios: The Dallas-based Pilates and HIIT studios reopened this week for members and those with class packages, and will open their new limited schedule to ClassPass and StudioHop users starting May 27. Ahead of an opening announcement, Beyond shared a video on May 3 detailing their new safety measures.

“I have faith that our plan for reopening is as safe as it absolutely can be, but I also want to make sure the environment in Dallas is where it needs to be for us to safely do so,” owner Rumer Richardson says in the video. “So that’s why we won’t be reopening just because we can. We’ll do it when we all know we’re in the best place.”

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X