American Tennis Stars to Play in Dallas’ Showcase ATP Tournament — Wimbledon Champion Included

Dallas’ biggest professional men’s tennis tournament is coming back for its 22nd annual event. And this year, two top American players are headlining the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas roster.

Three-time Grand Slam doubles champ Jack Sock and World No. 81 Steve Johnson will compete at TBarM Racquet Club from February 3 to February 9.

Making his first return to Dallas after being out due to an injury last year, 27-year-old Sock was a doubles finalist in the ATP Challenger event in 2012. After that, he went on to win two Wimbledon doubles titles and a US Open doubles title.

Johnson holds two Houston singles titles, as well as a 2014 Dallas championship. He’s been as high at No. 31 in the ATP world rankings.

Reigning champ and Fort Worth-native Mitchell Krueger will also be returning to the indoor tennis event, along with last year’s finalist Mackenzie McDonald. Up-and-coming American players J.J. Wolf, Michael Mmoh, Maxime Cressy and Sebastian Korda are also on the initial acceptance list.

Last year’s singles champion, Fort Worth-native Mitchell Krueger is returning. Courtesy of ATP Tour

International players are coming out to Dallas as well, including Germany’s Domink Koepfer, Canada’s Brayden Schnur, World No. 84 Italy’s Andreas Seppi, Australia’s Bernard Tomic, Sweden’s Elias Ymer and Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin.

As well as providing some great tennis to watch and a chance for players to increase their rankings, the tournament supports local Dallas charities, including Susan G. Komen Dallas County, the Dallas Tennis Association’s DTEA programs, the Isner Family Foundation and the Maureen Connolly Brinker Tennis Foundation.

Tickets are available for $250 for the whole week or $20 to $30 for individual sessions online.