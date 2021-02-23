Ways to Celebrate Texas Independence Day in North Texas

On March 2, 1836, Texas gained its independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas. Since Texans love to celebrate, well, anything Texas, several local restaurants and outdoor music venues are hosting celebratory events and specials in honor of Texas Independence Day.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

1950 Market Center Boulevard

On March 2, this Design District barbecue joint is hosting a Texas Independence Day Happy Hour with Dallasites101. From 5 pm to 9 pm, there will be live music by Ryan Berg and Jon Christopher Davis, $9 Twisted Tea cocktails, Two Meat Specials for $15, and a $50 sample platter of family style meats. You can reserve a picnic table for groups of four to eight people on OpenTable.

The Rustic

3656 Howell Street

Head to Uptown’s The Rustic on Tuesday, March 2 to celebrate Texas Independence Day from 3 pm to 10 pm. The outdoor venue will have free live music and food and drinks to toast all things Texas. The music lineup is TBA.

Celebrate Texas Independence Day at JAXON with $1 burgers and drink specials. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

311 S. Akard Street

This Texas kitchen and beer garden at AT&T Discovery District is celebrating Texas Independence Day and its one-year anniversary on Tuesday with live music, food and drink specials, and a gift card giveaway. Specials available all day include $1 burgers (until sold out for dine-in only), $3 Native Texan canned beer, $5 Ranch Waters, and $5 Texas Whiskey shots. From 6 pm to 10 pm, there will be live music in the beer garden from Raised Right Men Band, and JAXON will also be passing out 50 $10 gift cards throughout downtown Dallas on March 2.

Texas Independence Celebration Train Ride

705 S. Main Street, Grapevine

On Saturday, February 27 and 28, Grapevine Vintage Railroad is celebrating Texas Independence Day with a celebratory one-hour train excursion. There are multiple times to sign up throughout the weekend for the experience which includes a taste of Texas sampler (Texas-style chili, cornbread, and cookie), an activity postcard, and commemorative Texas ribbon.

Overview of Grandscape at The Colony.

Grandscape at The Colony

5752 Grandscape Boulevard, The Colony

This Sunday, February 28, Grandscape Texas is celebrating Texas Independence Day with live country music, mechanical bull riding, and more from noon to 7 pm. The free event will also feature themed cowboy performers, Western themed photo ops, kids activities, and food and drink options from Grandscape restaurants. Come by from 1 pm to 4 pm for live armadillo races or line dance classes from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.