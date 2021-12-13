The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties, Concerts, and Drone Shows
Plus, a Millennial Holiday Market and Unsilent Night Music FestivalBY Megan Ziots // 12.13.21
From ugly Christmas sweater parties to live holiday music, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at The Rustic
This Thursday night at 7 pm, Uptown’s The Rustic is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Shane Smith & The Saints. The Austin-based, Red Dirt country band is known for hits like “All I See Is You” and “Feather in the Wind.” They’ll be supported by Mitchell Ferguson. Tickets start at $25 per person and there will also be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, so wear your best.
LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays
On Friday at 8 pm, Grammy award-winner LeAnn Rimes will be performing at Winspear Opera House for one night only. The Dallas-native is an international multi-platinum selling singer, has won two Grammys, three Academy of Country Music Awards, and so much more. Find tickets here.
The Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza
The 18th annual holiday extravaganza from The Polyphonic Spree will take place at Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 7 pm. The choral symphonic pop rock band will perform festive songs for the whole family. Tickets are available here.
Unsilent Night Music Festival
So many well-known and up-and-coming alternative rock bands are coming to South Side Ballroom this Sunday for the Unsilent Night Music Festival. Artists include nothing, nowhere., KennyHoopla, Sleeping With Sirens, Sueco, Carolesdaughter, Nessa Barrett, and more. The festival starts at 2 pm and general admission starts at $69.
Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show
If you missed last weekend’s Christmas drone show in Grapevine, don’t worry—they’re doing one more this Saturday at 8 pm. Head to Grapevine Main Station or reserve a seat for $25 (including a $10 gift card to Harvest Hall) for prime viewing. The event features a fleet of 160 drones that create Christmas magic in the sky in downtown Grapevine.
Dallas Millennial Holiday Market
Head to Four Corners Brewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm for a free holiday market featuring local vendors and products, Santa photos, hot cocoa and mimosas, and more. In the spirit of giving this season, a portion of this events proceeds will go to Wildflower Home For Girls.
Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas
Taking place in Strauss Square this Saturday at 7:30 pm, this family-friendly event follows the story of a young bird and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. The outdoor show includes tons of lights, dancing toy soldiers, and caroling worms set to the music of Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, and Tchaikovsky. Buy tickets here.