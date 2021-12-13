The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Ugly Christmas Sweater Parties, Concerts, and Drone Shows

From ugly Christmas sweater parties to live holiday music, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at The Rustic

This Thursday night at 7 pm, Uptown’s The Rustic is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Shane Smith & The Saints. The Austin-based, Red Dirt country band is known for hits like “All I See Is You” and “Feather in the Wind.” They’ll be supported by Mitchell Ferguson. Tickets start at $25 per person and there will also be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, so wear your best.

LeAnn Rimes performed an acoustic set at the Texas Trailblazer Awards, benefitting The Family Place.

LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays

On Friday at 8 pm, Grammy award-winner LeAnn Rimes will be performing at Winspear Opera House for one night only. The Dallas-native is an international multi-platinum selling singer, has won two Grammys, three Academy of Country Music Awards, and so much more. Find tickets here.

The Polyphonic Spree performs at their 18th annual Holiday Extravaganza in Dallas this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

The Polyphonic Spree Holiday Extravaganza

The 18th annual holiday extravaganza from The Polyphonic Spree will take place at Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 7 pm. The choral symphonic pop rock band will perform festive songs for the whole family. Tickets are available here.

River Oaks District Swipe EXPLORE SLEEK JOYFUL ENLIVENING FASHION ICONIC CHIC TIMELESS THE EDIT TREASURED DISCOVER POLISHED CONFIDENT























Next

Alternative rock rapper nothing,nowhere. performs in Dallas at Unsilent Night Music Festival.

Unsilent Night Music Festival

So many well-known and up-and-coming alternative rock bands are coming to South Side Ballroom this Sunday for the Unsilent Night Music Festival. Artists include nothing, nowhere., KennyHoopla, Sleeping With Sirens, Sueco, Carolesdaughter, Nessa Barrett, and more. The festival starts at 2 pm and general admission starts at $69.

Grapevine is called The Christmas Capital of Texas for good reason.

Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show

If you missed last weekend’s Christmas drone show in Grapevine, don’t worry—they’re doing one more this Saturday at 8 pm. Head to Grapevine Main Station or reserve a seat for $25 (including a $10 gift card to Harvest Hall) for prime viewing. The event features a fleet of 160 drones that create Christmas magic in the sky in downtown Grapevine.

Four Corners Brewing (courtesy)

Dallas Millennial Holiday Market

Head to Four Corners Brewing on Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm for a free holiday market featuring local vendors and products, Santa photos, hot cocoa and mimosas, and more. In the spirit of giving this season, a portion of this events proceeds will go to Wildflower Home For Girls.

Catch “A Very Electric Christmas” at Strauss Square, outdoors this weekend.

Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas

Taking place in Strauss Square this Saturday at 7:30 pm, this family-friendly event follows the story of a young bird and his family as they begin their journey south for the winter. The outdoor show includes tons of lights, dancing toy soldiers, and caroling worms set to the music of Mariah Carey, Nat King Cole, and Tchaikovsky. Buy tickets here.