The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel, and Milky Chance Come to Dallas

From Christmas rock shows and folk concerts to stand-up comedy from Chelsea Handler, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

This Saturday, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating 25 years at the American Airlines Center with “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” The iconic rock band will take over downtown Dallas for one day only with shows at 3:30 pm and 8 pm. Get your tickets here.

Run, watch, or cheer on at the BMW Dallas Marathon this weekend.

BMW Dallas Marathon Festival

The Dallas Marathon is back in person this year. From Friday through Sunday, the 50th annual festival will include the marathon, half marathon, 50K ultra marathon, 2-person half marathon relay, 5-person marathon relay, 10K, 5K, the Friday Night Lights Mile, and various kids races. You don’t have to run to celebrate the event. There will be a health and fitness expo, or you can just come out and cheer on the runners from the sidelines.

Milky Chance comes to House of Blues this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Milky Chance

German rock band Milky Chance performs at House of Blues this Saturday at 7 pm. Giant Rooks and The Ivy will open for the band that has taken over the alternative rock charts this year. In 2013, “Stolen Dance” put the band on the map, and their most recent hit “Colorado” is on their newest album Trip Tape. Tickets are available here.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is stopping in Dallas on her stand-up tour this fall. (Photo by Zach Dilgard/HBO Max)

Chelsea Handler

On Saturday, stand-up comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler is performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. “Vaccinated and Horny” is the name of her current tour, where she will undoubtedly explore her satirical humor about the pandemic and more. The author, actress, and activist has most recently premiered her latest stand-up special on HBO called Chelsea Handler: Evolution. Get your tickets here.

She & Him will perform at McFarlin Auditorium this Saturday.

She & Him

Musical folk duo consisting of New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward is headed to SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium this Saturday at 8 pm. Formed in 2006, the duo has released six albums including their most recent, Christmas Party, in 2016. They’ll be performing songs from that album at their “A Very She & Him Christmas” show. Tickets are available here.

Comedian Jon Rudnitsky (SNL, Curb Your Enthusiasm) performs at Dallas Comedy Club this weekend.

Jon Rudnitsky at Dallas Comedy Club

On Friday and Saturday, comedian and actor Jon Rudnitsky (Catch-22, Curb Your Enthusiasm, SNL) is performing at Deep Ellum’s Dallas Comedy Club. He’ll be doing stand-up shows at 8 pm and 10 pm both nights. Purchase tickets here.

Head to The Colony this Saturday for Grinchmas at Grandscape.

Grinchmas at Grandscape

Head to The Lawn at Grandscape in The Colony from 2 pm to 7 pm this Saturday for a family festival and movie night featuring The Grinch. For $10, you can get your picture taken with The Grinch, face painting, vendor shopping, and movie night at the Grandscape Stage. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Hosted by Women Leading Technology Sorority, the event benefits STEAAM Education for Girls. RSVP here.

“The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” is a fun way for the whole family to get in the holiday spirit. (Courtesy of Charleston Gaillard Center)

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical

Grab the kids and go see the return of The Elf on the Shelf to the stage at Winspear Opera House. At 2 pm and 6 pm on Saturday, showings feature the beloved Christmas character accompanied by dance and music. An original story, the traveling show is a magical way to kick of the holiday season for the family. Purchase tickets here.