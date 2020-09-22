Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Big Tex Drive-Thru, Outdoor Ballet, and More

From State Fair-themed events to live ballet and new barbecue joint grand openings, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

Beginning this Friday, September 25, you can sign up for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru with reservation times starting at 10 am. Each package (ranging from $65 to 99) includes fair food like Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Jack’s French Fries, fried Oreos, cotton candy, kettle corn, and Midway prizes. You’ll also receive a professional photo with Big Tex along with your vehicle admission for up to eight people.

It’s Not Fair State Fair Pop-Up at The Rustic

For more fair festivities, head over to The Rustic starting this Wednesday through October 18 for a State Fair pop-up including staple fair food, contests, games and live music.

Night on the Trinity

On Saturday at 8:30 pm, the Ballet North Texas is kicking off their 2020-2021 season with Night on the Trinity at Strauss Square. With social distancing protocols in place at the outdoor venue, the show will include choreography and original music from artists Kiyon Gaines Ross, Nicolina Lawson, and Anna Sessions. A live musical accompaniment will be from composer Quinn Mason and the MAKE Trio musicians. Purchase tickets here.

Seely’s Mill Mustang BBQ Grand Opening Party

From 4 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, the newly renovated Beeman Hotel is having a grand opening party for its new restaurant, Seely’s Mill Mustang BBQ. The free event will feature live music, barbecue, and Still Austin Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Vin Virtual Wine Tasting

This Thursday, participate in the Vin Virtual Wine Tasting from Bullion at 7:30 pm. All you have to do is order the “A Whole Cluster of Grapes” package on the website for $85 and the wines will be delivered to your house the day of. The tasting will take place via YouTube Live Stream and will consist of four different wines. This week’s will celebrate the winemaking style that uses the whole cluster or stem inclusion. If you can’t make this one, the next tasting will take place on Thursday, October 8.