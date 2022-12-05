The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend — Alton Brown, SIX The Musical, and Espresso Nutcracker

The new musical "Six" will play December 6-25, 2022, at the Winspear Opera House. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

From Broadway musicals to holiday markets, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

SIX The Musical

Broadway Dallas presents SIX at Winspear Opera House from December 6 through 25. The show follows six of the wives of Henry VIII (from Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses) as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this new, original musical is a must-see. Tickets are available here.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Espresso Nutcracker

This Saturday at 7 pm, Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Espresso Nutcracker at The Majestic Theatre. The family-friendly event follows the classic holiday tale, but it’s also one of the only Nutcracker of color experiences in Dallas. Tickets are available for in-person or virtual performances.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats

Don’t miss Food Network and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend host Alton Brown perform a cooking, comedy, and music show at Music Hall at Fair Park this Saturday. Tickets are available here.

The Santa Clause in Klyde Warren Park

Head to Klyde Warren Park this Saturday at 4 pm for an outdoor showing of Disney’s The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen.

Holiday Market in the Park

Victory Park is hosting a holiday market this Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm featuring holiday decor, snowfall each hour, live music, Santa Claus, shopping, drinks, and giveaways. Local restaurants including Mesero, Billy Can Can, and Enrique Tomas will host pop-up bars outside, while The Boho Market vendors will sell gifts. There will also be holiday activations like a Silent Night Disco, an Outdoor Lounge, and more.

A Merry-Achi Christmas

On Sunday at 7 pm at Majestic Theatre, Jose Hernandez and Mariachi Sol De Mexico will perform A Merry-Achi Christmas. The show will feature favorite holiday songs and music from Mexico and America. Get tickets here.

Grand Holiday Ice Show

Head to Galleria Dallas on Sunday at 9 am to watch an Olympic-style ice skating show benefiting Broadway Dallas. The family-friendly event will feature Olympian Mirai Nagasu and friends, as well as Santa and the tree lighting ceremony. The experience begins with breakfast. Reserve your pod (holds up to six people) now.