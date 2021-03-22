The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Food, Entertainment, and Shopping Events to Kick Off the Season

From wine dinners to shopping events and arts and entertainment, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Food and Drink Events

This Thursday, head to The Joule hotel’s CBD Provisions for a Wine & Swine Dinner at 7 pm. For $150 per person, you’ll partake in a six-course chef’s wine dinner with pork and pinot pairings. Tickets are sold in groups of two, four, or six. You can find the full menu and purchase tickets here.

In celebration of International Whiskey Day, The Beeman Hotel’s Seely’s Mill is hosting a Whiskey Tasting on Saturday, March 27 at 5 pm to 8 pm. For $20 per person, the event will feature samples of favorites and new launches from Spiced Old Fashioneds from The Still Austin, Acre Distilling’s Longhaired Jim Bourbon, Five Points’ signature Old Fashioned, and more. There will also be live music and BBQ available.

MARKET is hosting a pop-up event with Kimberly McDonald this Wednesday.

Shopping Events

Experiential shopping destination in Highland Park Village, MARKET is hosting a Kimberly McDonald pop-up this week. On Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm, Kimberly McDonald will be at the pop-up in person to showcase her collection of jewelry, home decor, and clothing. There will also be cocktails to sip on and bites to eat while you browse.

“ANTIBODIES” by Daniel Iregui will be a new interactive media installation at the newly opened West End Square park. (Courtesy of AURORA)

Entertainment

On Friday, March 26, West End Square is finally opening with a new interactive media installation called ANTIBODIES. The exhibit, which will be on display until April 4, is located on the Market Street side of the park and reacts to park goers’ movement.

Also this weekend at AT&T Stadium, Monster Jam is in town on Saturday and Sunday. The monster truck event will feature El Paso-native Linsey Read debuting a new truck and siblings Krysten, Adam, and Ryan Anderson competing against each other for the first time. Tickets are available here.